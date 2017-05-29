Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Set to Open in April
Hyatt to manage Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Baha Mar Convention Center and a variety of food and beverage outlets as part of the Baha Mar Resort
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar will offer 1,800 guestrooms, including 227 lavish suites with high-end amenities and breathtaking ocean views. The hotel will feature three on-site restaurants, including a 200-seat main restaurant, a pool bar and grill and a jazz-themed lounge. Additionally, the Baha Mar Convention Center will feature more than 85,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space.
"We are delighted to welcome Hyatt to Baha Mar when Grand Hyatt Baha Mar debuts," said Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar and CTF's Bahamas subsidiary. "Known for world class offerings, accommodations and residences, the Grand Hyatt hotel will contribute to the Baha Mar guest experience and will join us in our commitment to offering an elevated standard in luxury beach and casino resort destinations."
