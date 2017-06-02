MJH Leadership Development Committee Seeking Candidates for Job Placement Program
Twelve-month program offering competitive salary, signing bonus, housing and the opportunity to join one of hospitality’s leading management and ownership companies
The program consists of four months of hands-on training where each trainee will rotate throughout every department of the hotel, gaining interactive experience and working together with fellow employees. A mentor will be individually selected for each candidate who will provide one-on-one coaching throughout the program. Rotation between the following departments will happen in four-week increments: Accounting & Human Resources, Rooms Division (Front Office, Housekeeping, Engineering), Food & Beverage (Restaurant, Beverage, Kitchen, Banquets), and Sales & Catering. Meetings with property General Managers will take place after each four-week rotation has been completed.
After the initial four-month training period, the trainee will be assigned a specific role for the next eight months of their training. This will enable the trainee to gain more specific knowledge within a given division. Each trainee will spend time acquiring the skills needed to successfully prepare themselves for the opportunity that may await them after the program ends. Department managers will provide evaluations of each trainee; participants will submit evaluations of their training as well. Based on the review, a candidate may then be offered a full-time, entry-level management position within the Meyer Jabara portfolio. Placement is determined by skills, interest, talent and individual property needs.
To be eligible for the MJH 2017 Leadership Development Program, interested candidates must have:
- A cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher
- Prior internship experience or held a summer position at a hotel
- A four-year college degree, preferably in a hospitality program
- A willingness to relocate
- Adequate references, such as teachers or previous employers
"We believe that the Leadership Development Program is the ultimate first step on a graduate's journey to becoming a hotelier," Jabara said. "We provide practical training and hands on experience in a fast-paced hotel environment, including ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification from the National Restaurant Assn. that provides education on food sanitation and foodborne illness (and how to prevent it), and TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) Certification that provides education and training for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. There is no better way to learn hotel operations than to expose trainees to the small actions, big strategies, and monumental decisions that happen when operating a hotel to set them up for success."
For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com. For media inquiries, call Barb Worcester of PRpro at (440) 930-5770 or email her at barbw@prproconsulting.com.
Contact
Barb Worcester
PRpro
Phone: (440) 930-5770
Send Email
About Meyer Jabara Hotels
With headquarters in Danbury, Conn., Meyer Jabara Hotels is an award-winning hospitality company owning, operating or leasing hotels and restaurants in 10 states throughout the eastern portion of the United States. The company was formed in 1977 as Motel Hotel Associates through the partnership of William Meyer, a specialist in real property law, and Richard Jabara, a second-generation hotelier. Their portfolio of hotels includes Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hyatt Place brands, as well as several independent hotels. The company culture, referred to as "The Journey," is considered by Meyer Jabara Hotels to be their strongest competitive advantage because it challenges and encourages each team to create special relationships, or heart connections, with the key stakeholders: business partners, associates and customers. For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com.