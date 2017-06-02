Meyer Jabara Hotels is currently looking for manager trainees to join its coveted Leadership Development Program. This placement opportunity is designed to ensure that future hoteliers have the skills needed to become general managers and senior leaders of Meyer Jabara Hotels. Interested candidates are encouraged to meet with MJH at either the Monroe College Career Fair March 7 or at the Johnson & Wales Spring Career Expo March 9. College graduates (preferably from a hospitality program) can also apply by clicking here.

"The Meyer Jabara Hotels Leadership Development Program will coach, develop and mentor trainees into becoming solid managers and leaders within our company," said Justin Jabara, MJH VP of Development. "For 12 months, these future hoteliers will have the opportunity to work at either the Stamford (Connecticut) Marriott Hotel & Spa, the Marriott Providence (Rhode Island) Downtown, or the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana in Delaware. It's through this program that they will build a strong professional foundation and understanding of how each position, department, and division contributes to a hotel's overall success. This isn't an internship; rather, it's a paid opportunity complete with competitive salary and sign on bonus, PLUS, we will provide housing at no cost for up to eight weeks."

The program consists of four months of hands-on training where each trainee will rotate throughout every department of the hotel, gaining interactive experience and working together with fellow employees. A mentor will be individually selected for each candidate who will provide one-on-one coaching throughout the program. Rotation between the following departments will happen in four-week increments: Accounting & Human Resources, Rooms Division (Front Office, Housekeeping, Engineering), Food & Beverage (Restaurant, Beverage, Kitchen, Banquets), and Sales & Catering. Meetings with property General Managers will take place after each four-week rotation has been completed.

After the initial four-month training period, the trainee will be assigned a specific role for the next eight months of their training. This will enable the trainee to gain more specific knowledge within a given division. Each trainee will spend time acquiring the skills needed to successfully prepare themselves for the opportunity that may await them after the program ends. Department managers will provide evaluations of each trainee; participants will submit evaluations of their training as well. Based on the review, a candidate may then be offered a full-time, entry-level management position within the Meyer Jabara portfolio. Placement is determined by skills, interest, talent and individual property needs.

To be eligible for the MJH 2017 Leadership Development Program, interested candidates must have:

A cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher

Prior internship experience or held a summer position at a hotel

A four-year college degree, preferably in a hospitality program

A willingness to relocate

Adequate references, such as teachers or previous employers

"We believe that the Leadership Development Program is the ultimate first step on a graduate's journey to becoming a hotelier," Jabara said. "We provide practical training and hands on experience in a fast-paced hotel environment, including ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification from the National Restaurant Assn. that provides education on food sanitation and foodborne illness (and how to prevent it), and TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) Certification that provides education and training for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. There is no better way to learn hotel operations than to expose trainees to the small actions, big strategies, and monumental decisions that happen when operating a hotel to set them up for success."

For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com. For media inquiries, call Barb Worcester of PRpro at (440) 930-5770 or email her at barbw@prproconsulting.com.

