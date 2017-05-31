Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils 'Address Boulevard': A City Lifestyle Resort in Downtown Dubai
Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium luxury hotel brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, today unveiled its new city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard.
With its inspiring art-deco architecture, design and décor, Address Boulevard is inspired by classic European finesse. Appealing to leisure and business travellers, the hotel is perfect for overseas visitors with easy proximity to retail and leisure attractions including The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping and entertainment destination. It is also in close to Dubai Opera, the multi-format performing arts venue. Business guests have the convenience of being located near Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai International Convention Centre.
A distinguishing feature is the incredible art installations that define the hotel's interiors by 48 artists. The Spa at Address, on a dedicated floor over an area of 700 sq metres, provides luxurious therapies. A Qix kids club provides holistic nurturing for children aged 3 to 12.
The signature dining space, The Restaurant at Address, simulates the experience of a luxurious European apartment of a well-travelled family in the 1920s, providing classic dishes in sublime surroundings. From a multi-function room that seats 80 to intimate meeting rooms and a state-of-the-art Boardroom, Address Boulevard offers diverse choices that meet the requirements of event planners.
Through its three hotel brands - Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels - Emaar Hospitality Group today operates ten hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai. For more details: addresshotels.com
About Emaar Hospitality Group:
Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, which manages Emaar's hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of hospitality assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, lifestyle dining outlets and the Dubai Marina Yacht Club.
The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. Vida Hotels and Resorts, a brand under Emaar Hospitality Group, is a refreshingly different hotel concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. Manzil Downtown Dubai, managed by Vida Hotels and Resorts, which marked its opening in 2015, is defined by its contemporary Arabesque design elements and elegant décor that embodies the region's cultural identity, and a diversity of culinary choices resonating the flavours of the Arab world. Rove Hotels, a new generation hotel brand targeting the fast-growing segment of value-conscious leisure and business travellers, is being developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. The new brand featuring an innovative authentic style will offer complete functionality, comfort and effortless service, defining its niche as the 'best value' hotels in Dubai.
Emaar Hospitality Group manages a number of food and beverage venues across its hotel and leisure portfolio, and has expanded into the management of independent restaurants.