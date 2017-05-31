Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Address Boulevard is another statement of our ambition to set new industry standards. It is uniquely positioned as a city lifestyle resort - which integrates all the romantic charm of a resort with the convenience, amenities and appeal of a city hotel."

Address Boulevard has 196 spacious rooms including 116 Deluxe Rooms, 44 Deluxe Club Rooms, 28 One-Bedroom Suites, seven Two-Bedroom Suites and a luxurious Presidential Suite - all offering spectacular views of Burj Khalifa. There are also 532 serviced apartments including duplexes and two penthouses; short-term guests at the residences have guaranteed access to the hotel's facilities.

With its inspiring art-deco architecture, design and décor, Address Boulevard is inspired by classic European finesse. Appealing to leisure and business travellers, the hotel is perfect for overseas visitors with easy proximity to retail and leisure attractions including The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping and entertainment destination. It is also in close to Dubai Opera, the multi-format performing arts venue. Business guests have the convenience of being located near Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai International Convention Centre.

A distinguishing feature is the incredible art installations that define the hotel's interiors by 48 artists. The Spa at Address, on a dedicated floor over an area of 700 sq metres, provides luxurious therapies. A Qix kids club provides holistic nurturing for children aged 3 to 12.

The signature dining space, The Restaurant at Address, simulates the experience of a luxurious European apartment of a well-travelled family in the 1920s, providing classic dishes in sublime surroundings. From a multi-function room that seats 80 to intimate meeting rooms and a state-of-the-art Boardroom, Address Boulevard offers diverse choices that meet the requirements of event planners.

Through its three hotel brands - Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels - Emaar Hospitality Group today operates ten hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai. For more details: addresshotels.com