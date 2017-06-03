Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper Opens
Home-like Amenities and Spacious Suites Minutes from Salt Lake Airport and Top City Attractions
Owned/developed by West 77 Partners and managed by The Hotel Group, Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service***. Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with a fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub. Guests can admire the scenic mountain views of the Majestic Wasatch Range from the comfort of their own suite. The property also offers flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.
Located at 473 W. 13490 S, Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper offers guests easy access to Salt Lake City International Airport and attractions like Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Rio Tinto Stadium, Hale Centre Theatre, Timpanogos Cave National Monument and Cowabunga Bay Water Park. Guests can enjoy the slopes at Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Canyon or one of the five nearby ski resorts.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper or call +1 801 509 7000.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: Visit Salt Lake City
**SOURCE:Visit Salt Lake City
**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
