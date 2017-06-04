Canopy by Hilton Washington, D.C./Bethesda North Scheduled to Open Fall 2017
PM Hotel Group and Buccini/Pollin Group Host Topping Off Ceremony for North America’s First Canopy by Hilton Hotel
Located at 11860 North Trade Street, the 177-room hotel will include 23 suites and two spectacular, three-bay Presidential suites that incorporate design cues from the dynamic D.C. Metro area. The hotel also will provide 4,350 square feet of meeting space, complimentary Wi-Fi and a café/bar area that provides local artisanal breakfast, ready-made lunches and stocked shelves offering fresh and seasonal ingredients.
The hotel is situated just one block from the White Flint station on the Metro's Red Line, allowing for easy access to downtown Washington, D.C., Bethesda, Rockville, and Northern Va. Both Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) are within 25 miles of the hotel, and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) is approximately 36 miles away.
"We are thrilled to 'Say Hello to the Canopy Washington, D.C./Bethesda North' as the first North American Canopy by Hilton hotel to celebrate its topping off," said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. "The vibrant neighborhood serves as an ideal location given its ability to act as both a business hub and recreational destination with attractive and unique shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming guests later this year."
The hotel is a key part of the second phase of Pike & Rose, a new, mixed-use development that is reinventing one of the region's most successful retail corridors. The t-shaped, four-block complex features numerous dining, retail and entertainment options.
"In addition to the construction jobs created, the hotel will add more than 100 permanent jobs upon opening," Leggett said. "This is one of the most dynamic areas in the county, and we expect great things from this new development."
"This is a very guest-centric hotel, which matches up well with our operating philosophy," Bojanowski added. "We are well versed in the upscale and boutique hotel segments, having operated many properties in these classes. Its high-profile location in a major, new development will showcase the brand and be a major factor in attracting business and leisure travelers, as well as locals, to the Pike & Rose development."
Adding to the acclaimed restaurant offerings within walking distance, the hotel will feature a bistro signature to the Canopy by Hilton brand that highlights D.C. favorites like soft shell crabs and half-smokes from Ben's Chili Bowl. With an eye on authentic locality, produce will be sourced from Maryland farms situated within 50 miles of the hotel, and the bar will serve local brewery beers, including Baying Hound Aleworks in Rockville, Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring and Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick, as well as DC Brau Brewing Company. Additionally, guests will have access to gluten-free Meringue Rose Cookies from Bethesda's Red Bandana Bakery.
