AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce today a strategic partnership illustrating AccorHotels' strategy to expand its presence in the Upper Upscale/Luxury market, with a primary focus on developing global activities in the resort segment. Under a long-term joint venture, both parties intend to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos branded resorts & hotels worldwide. Upon closing, AccorHotels will own a 50% interest in the joint venture management company.

Through this joint venture, AccorHotels will integrate in its network 15 iconic hotels that are ideally located in premium resort markets in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe and which benefit from strong room rate performance. As part of this transaction, Rixos plans to reflag five city-centre hotels to AccorHotels brands which will also be managed by AccorHotels. To this portfolio, Rixos will add a second iconic hotel in Dubai in the very short term as well as two other properties by the end of 2018 in Abu Dhabi and the Maldives highlighting the expansion of the Rixos brand into this key resort market.

Rixos is one of only a handful iconic resort brands in the region that caters to both highend transient and group customers. It is recognized as one of the leading luxury destination brands in Turkey and the Middle East due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. Each unique property is able to capture the traditions of its surrounding while providing signature experiences, unforgettable sensory offerings, and unparalleled level of tailored services. The Rixos collection includes notable landmark assets such as Rixos Premium Belek in Turkey and Rixos The Palm in Dubai. Additionally, Rixos has invested in Turkey's largest life and entertainment center, The Land of Legends Theme Park, which opened its gates in the country's tourism capital Antalya in July 2016. The joint venture will also manage the hotel within the entertainment park.

Fettah Tamince, Founder and Chairman of Rixos said : "Our collaboration is part of Rixos' objective for further expansion and growth globally with a strong partner in the hospitality industry. Combined with our partner's strong brand portfolio, reservation and sales network supported by a wide range of digital marketing activities, Rixos will expand its current geographic footprint & customer base. It is also a great opportunity for our customers to benefit from our participation in Le Club AccorHotels, which is recognized as one of the most powerful loyalty programs in the industry with over 100 million member".

Sébastien Bazin, CEO and Chairman of AccorHotels, said: "This new partnership has many benefits for us. It enables us to become a leading resort operator in a growing market and to complement our offer with attractive leisure destinations to our guests and loyalty members. And moreover, we are going a step further in our ambition to be the best provider of multi-nature services to guests by operating hotels in major entertainment complexes which offers new opportunities both in terms of customer experience and of development strategy."

Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world's fastest growing, all-inclusive resort company in EMEA with a strong presence in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe. The company has 20 resorts and hotels under its brands, representing a total of 8,000 rooms. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and a unique spa experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambience, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions. At the heart of every Rixos hotel is a revitalizing Wellness and Spa Centre with an authentic Turkish Hammam, offering a unique spa treatment, menu and atmosphere. Known for their hospitality, attentive personalized service and fine cuisine, Rixos Hotels received global recognition and top ratings from distinguished specialist professional bodies such as the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards and Great Hotels of the World.

