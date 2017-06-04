AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce a strategic partnership
Rixos is one of only a handful iconic resort brands in the region that caters to both highend transient and group customers. It is recognized as one of the leading luxury destination brands in Turkey and the Middle East due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. Each unique property is able to capture the traditions of its surrounding while providing signature experiences, unforgettable sensory offerings, and unparalleled level of tailored services. The Rixos collection includes notable landmark assets such as Rixos Premium Belek in Turkey and Rixos The Palm in Dubai. Additionally, Rixos has invested in Turkey's largest life and entertainment center, The Land of Legends Theme Park, which opened its gates in the country's tourism capital Antalya in July 2016. The joint venture will also manage the hotel within the entertainment park.
Fettah Tamince, Founder and Chairman of Rixos said : "Our collaboration is part of Rixos' objective for further expansion and growth globally with a strong partner in the hospitality industry. Combined with our partner's strong brand portfolio, reservation and sales network supported by a wide range of digital marketing activities, Rixos will expand its current geographic footprint & customer base. It is also a great opportunity for our customers to benefit from our participation in Le Club AccorHotels, which is recognized as one of the most powerful loyalty programs in the industry with over 100 million member".
Sébastien Bazin, CEO and Chairman of AccorHotels, said: "This new partnership has many benefits for us. It enables us to become a leading resort operator in a growing market and to complement our offer with attractive leisure destinations to our guests and loyalty members. And moreover, we are going a step further in our ambition to be the best provider of multi-nature services to guests by operating hotels in major entertainment complexes which offers new opportunities both in terms of customer experience and of development strategy."
About Rixos Hotels
Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world's fastest growing, all-inclusive resort company in EMEA with a strong presence in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe. The company has 20 resorts and hotels under its brands, representing a total of 8,000 rooms. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and a unique spa experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambience, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions. At the heart of every Rixos hotel is a revitalizing Wellness and Spa Centre with an authentic Turkish Hammam, offering a unique spa treatment, menu and atmosphere. Known for their hospitality, attentive personalized service and fine cuisine, Rixos Hotels received global recognition and top ratings from distinguished specialist professional bodies such as the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards and Great Hotels of the World.
ABOUT ACCORHOTELS
AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.
Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the in-demand economy brands including ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 240,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.
AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.
Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.