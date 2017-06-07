External Article

Amsterdam Hands Out Half-million Euros In Fines For Airbnb Renters

nltimes.nl

Since autumn last year Amsterdam imposed a total of 526,500 euros in fines for illegal vacation rentals, mostly through sites like Airbnb and Booking.com, the Telegraaf reports. A large part of that amount is made up of 297 euros in fines imposed on a Airbnb renter and key business Iamb&b earlier this year. Last week another mega-fine of 175 thousand euros in total was imposed to renters and another key business Keyokay, according to the newspaper.