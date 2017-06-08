Located at 6620 North 95th Ave., Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate is conveniently located off Loop 10, just steps from Arizona Cardinals games at University of Phoenix Stadium as well as the Tanger Outlets and Westgate Entertainment District.

GLENDALE, Ariz. and MCLEAN, Va. – Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 127 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale- Westgate further welcomes travelers visiting the area by adding more lodging options to the Greater Phoenix area's nearly 450 hotels and 62,000 rooms*.

"With the abundance of large corporations finding a home in Glendale, business travelers are consistently visiting the area," said Jacob Rodriguez, general manager. "Home2 Suites by Hilton acts as a 'home away from home' with spacious suites, fully equipped kitchens and other value-driven amenities, made especially for extended-stay travelers."

Owned and managed by North Central Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate offers all-suite accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor heated pool and relax on the patio and outdoor lounge area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate is pet-friendly.

Located at 6620 North 95th Ave., Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate is conveniently located off Loop 10, just steps from Arizona Cardinals games at University of Phoenix Stadium as well as the Tanger Outlets and Westgate Entertainment District. A complimentary shuttle service is also available to nearby corporations within 7 miles.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate or call 623-877-4600.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: Visit Phoenix

