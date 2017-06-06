External Article

Banksy's boutique art hotel opens its doors in Bethlehem

cnn.com

It bills itself as the hotel with the worst view in the world. And it doesn't disappoint. Nearly every window from the Walled Off Hotel opens up to a 30-foot wall of concrete. It is the first ever hotel designed and financed by Banksy, the world-famous, but anonymous, graffiti artist. His mark -- already visible on the concrete wall outside the entrance of the hotel -- is even more evident in the 9 guest rooms and presidential suite.