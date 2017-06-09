Press Release

Florida’s First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives in St. Augustine

Lifestyle trendsetter lands its third U.S. hotel in the nation’s oldest city; Set to boost its American footprint by more than 200% in 2017

PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- TRYP by Wyndham, Wyndham Hotel Group's urban lifestyle brand, has planted roots in Florida with the opening of a newly constructed 95-room hotel on the Northeast coast in St. Augustine, known as the oldest city in the United States. It marks the brand's first location in the state and third in the country.

The globally recognized TRYP by Wyndham brand celebrates the spirit of the urban traveler offering an insider's look at the world's most exciting cities – the ones on every travel bucket list, like New York City, Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, Barcelona, Paris, and Sao Paulo – and helps travelers discover a destination the way only a local knows how. Guests visiting TRYP by Wyndham's newest addition will get a feel for St. Augustine's captivating history and attractions from the moment they walk through the doors thanks to locally inspired artwork, food, drink, and amenities found throughout the hotel.

TRYP by Wyndham is in the midst of a global growth spree, recently widening its footprint of more than 110 hotels with new locations in celebrated cities like Istanbul, Turkey, and Yangon, Myanmar. This year, the brand plans to expand its U.S. portfolio by more than 200% with highly anticipated openings slated for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; College Station, Texas; Newark, N.J.; and Long Island City, N.Y.

"The TRYP by Wyndham brand's urban flair, local expertise and inimitable style makes it a perfect fit for cities big and small – the kinds of places where travelers seek out rich culture and authentic moments," said Kate Ashton, brand senior vice president, TRYP by Wyndham. "Joining the St. Augustine community gives us the opportunity to deliver an unmatched hotel stay to the more than six million visitors who flock to this area each year, helping them discover and uncover new gems and experiences throughout this charming city."

A Newcomer to an Old City

Situated at the gateway of St. Augustine's downtown historic district along the San Sebastian River, TRYP by Wyndham Sebastian Saint Augustine is just minutes from the area's renowned beaches, dining, shopping, and historic landmarks. Coined 'the nation's oldest city,' St. Augustine is the oldest continually occupied European settlement in the continental U.S., founded by the Spanish in 1565.

Each guest room features modern design elements, a wet bar, a refrigerator, and at least 500 square feet of space to prepare for or relax after a day's adventure; select rooms include sun-soaked balconies and riverfront views. The hotel's family suites offer defined, separate areas designed specifically for kids and adults.

The onsite gastrobar offers locally inspired tapas-style dishes throughout the day and night – a hallmark of the TRYP by Wyndham brand and a nod to its Spanish roots – as well as wine from the nearby award-winning San Sebastian Winery. The hotel, owned by Sebastian Hotel, LLC, also features free high-speed Wi-Fi, an electric car charging station, an outdoor pool and fire pit, meeting space for up to 30 guests, and a 24-hour fitness center.

TRYP by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and the most generous hotel rewards program by IdeaWorks, it offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free-night redemption rate in more than 70 countries across the world – the first of its kind for a major hotel rewards program. To learn more or to join for free, guests should visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.