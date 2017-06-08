IHG and VHM Hotel Management announce signing of Holiday Inn® Warsaw West Station
Hotel will feature an Open Lobby and new guest rooms, both features of the Holiday Inn® brand transformation. This is IHG’s first venture with VHM Hotel Management and Capital Park
The hotel, which will add to Holiday Inn®'s growing presence in Poland, will also be IHG and VHM's first venture together. There are currently eight IHG hotels in Poland, and IHG recently announced another successful year of growth within Europe, having signed 60 hotels in 2016. The Holiday Inn brand family is IHG's engine for growth across Europe and there are currently 291 Holiday Inn hotels in the market and another 35 in the pipeline.
Situated next to Warsaw West Station, one of the biggest commuter stations in Poland, and located within a busy business district, the 217 room, new-build hotel will feature the hallmarks of the Holiday Inn® brand transformation.
This will include an Open Lobby, in which guests can enjoy dwell-time in a merged restaurant, bar and lounge area with round-the-clock dining and zoned areas for entertainment. The hotel will also feature revitalised Holiday Inn guest rooms, which have been transformed by smarter use of space into central living areas in which guests can work, rest and socialise. New features include a sofa-bed in each room, perfect for families with children, and an enclosed wardrobe. In addition, the hotel will feature a sizable meeting and events space.
Adds Wojciech Popis, VHM Hotel Management: "When deciding how to extend our portfolio in the market, the choice was simplified by the fact that in Holiday Inn, IHG has such a strong midscale brand, which answers the need for a perfect fit for that segment in Poland perfectly."
The signing is testament to IHG's growth strategy across the Eastern Europe region at work. There is a strong appetite for branded properties across the market as travelers look for new experiences and hotels are increasingly viewed as a viable asset class, attracting external investment and local government support for development. In 2016 IHG opened several landmark hotels in the region including Hotel Indigo® Krakow – Old Town, Staybridge Suites® Baku, and Holiday Inn® Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 4,900 hotels and 724,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries, with almost 1,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world"s first and largest hotel loyalty programme with more than 88 million members worldwide.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group"s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG"s hotels and corporate offices globally.
Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit www.ihg.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg or www.youtube.com/ihgplc.