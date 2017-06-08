Press Release

IHG and VHM Hotel Management announce signing of Holiday Inn® Warsaw West Station

Hotel will feature an Open Lobby and new guest rooms, both features of the Holiday Inn® brand transformation. This is IHG’s first venture with VHM Hotel Management and Capital Park

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has today announced the signing of Holiday Inn® Warsaw West Station at the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF). The hotel will be developed with franchisees VHM Hotel Management, owned by the Satoria Group SA, and investors Capital Park.

The hotel, which will add to Holiday Inn®'s growing presence in Poland, will also be IHG and VHM's first venture together. There are currently eight IHG hotels in Poland, and IHG recently announced another successful year of growth within Europe, having signed 60 hotels in 2016. The Holiday Inn brand family is IHG's engine for growth across Europe and there are currently 291 Holiday Inn hotels in the market and another 35 in the pipeline.

Situated next to Warsaw West Station, one of the biggest commuter stations in Poland, and located within a busy business district, the 217 room, new-build hotel will feature the hallmarks of the Holiday Inn® brand transformation.

This will include an Open Lobby, in which guests can enjoy dwell-time in a merged restaurant, bar and lounge area with round-the-clock dining and zoned areas for entertainment. The hotel will also feature revitalised Holiday Inn guest rooms, which have been transformed by smarter use of space into central living areas in which guests can work, rest and socialise. New features include a sofa-bed in each room, perfect for families with children, and an enclosed wardrobe. In addition, the hotel will feature a sizable meeting and events space.