NEW YORK -- Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani, fourth generation of the famed hospitality brand, announced today their first hotel in New York City with the new Mr. C Seaport, slated to open in late 2017. A contemporary yet classic retreat, the hotel will serve as a luxurious oasis amidst the bustling backdrop of the city, offering idyllic views of the nearby East River, Brooklyn Bridge and New York skyline. Developed by Bob Ghassemieh and Alex Ghassemieh, the developers of the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, and majority owned by affiliates of the Los Angeles property, the hotel will be operated by the Cipriani family.

The property will be redeveloped with a complete interior reconstruction reflecting the revitalization of the Seaport District by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) and maintain the distinctive red brick exterior façade in keeping with the historic nature of the storied neighborhood. Downtown continues to evolve as a wide range of businesses across the creative, technology and media sectors relocate to Lower Manhattan. The expanding Mr. C Hotel brand will capitalize on growing demand among discerning business and leisure travelers seeking accommodations in Lower Manhattan near the Financial District.

The hotel will host 66 finely appointed guestroom accommodations including ten premium suites with panoramic balcony terraces. Rooms will be equipped with lustrous teak veneer, rain showers, 50" interactive 4K televisions and fine Italian linens. Additional amenities include a welcoming Lobby Lounge for "aperitivo" or afternoon tea, flexible private function space, fitness center facilities and a traditional Cipriani Italian dining experience. Acclaimed Danish architect Thomas Juul-Hansen is leading the design capturing the stylish European glamour and nautical expressions recognized in the Mr. C Hotels general aesthetic.

Located on the prime corner of Peck Slip and Front Street in the heart of the neighborhood, the hotel will benefit from the meaningful investment underway at the Seaport District, highlighted by the development of Pier 17® by The Howard Hughes Corporation. Pier 17's iconic waterfront location with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River will be a cultural, dining, retail and entertainment anchor for Lower Manhattan.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of the vision of The Howard Hughes Corporation to revitalize this unique, historically rich and storied part of Manhattan. With the opening of our first hotel in New York t, we could not be more pleased to complement the dynamic transformation underway at the Seaport," said Ignazio Cipriani.

Though no stranger to the diverse New York landscape with four renowned restaurants, three landmarked event spaces, Cipriani branded residences with a private club and an exclusive lounge, Mr. C Seaport is Cipriani's first hotel endeavor on the East Coast and will serve as a bicoastal anchor to compliment the thriving Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel. The Seaport District location will continue the nearly nine-decade tradition of providing luxury service, with "sincere people providing simple things."

"After many years of searching for the appropriate location and opportunity within New York City, we are pleased to continue the growth of the Mr. C Hotel brand with our partners," said Bob Ghassemieh, developer of the Mr. C Seaport hotel. "The rebirth taking place in the Seaport District as a dining, retail and entertainment destination makes it the perfect home for Mr. C's only New York hotel."

About the Seaport District NYC

The Seaport District NYC, New York's original commercial hub, is located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty and the city's iconic skyline. Attracting approximately 15 million visitors annually prior to beginning its redevelopment, the Seaport was recently named the 22nd most visited tourist attraction in the world by Travel + Leisure.

The Seaport District is currently being revitalized by The Howard Hughes Corporation and will encompass seven buildings on several city blocks totaling more than 400,000 square feet of cutting-edge culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences, including the only U.S. location of iconic Italian fashion store 10 Corso Como, a 50,000 square foot food market by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building that will rival the world's most popular food concepts and the first Manhattan location of premier cinema operator iPic Theaters that opened last fall. In the new Pier 17 building, culinary powerhouses Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the Momofuku Group led by David Chang will be opening restaurants as the first to be announced in what will become an unparalleled range of dining options in the district.

Pier 17 will also be highlighted by a 1.5-acre rooftop that will include a restaurant, outdoor bars and a venue for special events that will become one of the most recognizable entertainment destinations. An essential part of New York for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a much-needed community anchor for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan.

For additional information, visit SeaportDistrict.NYC or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

