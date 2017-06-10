STEVENSON, Wash. – The premier lodge in the Columbia River Gorge, Skamania Lodge, today announced the results of a 10-year partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

Skamania Lodge, A Destination Hotel, and its guests have donated over $100,000 to the National Forest Foundation's Forest Stewardship Fund, which provides "funding for action-oriented on-the-ground or citizen-based monitoring projects that improve forest health and outdoor experiences on National Forests and Grasslands," according to the National Forest Foundation.

Since the program started in 2007, guests at Skamania Lodge have funded this noble effort through donations of $1 per room night. To date, the donations have reached a total of $109,000, which has been matched over the years by grantees, to reach a sum total of $215,077 donated to the fund.

"What stands out to me about this program is it provides a model for how businesses and the public can work together to restore public lands," said Marlee Ostheimer, philanthropy and partnerships coordinator at the National Forest Foundation. "Our National Forests and Grasslands belong to the people, and we have found that many people want to support them. This program gives them a meaningful way to do so."

Donations from Skamania Lodge have directly funded five projects in the Columbia River Gorge. Statistics from four of those five projects have been compiled, highlights from which are:

2,456 trees or shrubs have been planted as a result of this partnership.

10 acres of habitat have been restored or maintained for wildlife; 50 acres have been treated for invasive species; and 8 acres of wetland and riparian area have been restored.

249 youth have been employed or engaged as a result and 598 volunteers have been engaged, resulting in a total of 8106 volunteer hours.

"Skamania Lodge is deeply tied to the surrounding Columbia River Gorge area and we aim to bring our guests the ultimate Gorge experience," said Ken Daugherty, general manager of Skamania Lodge. "While we strive for our property and lodge to meet a high standard of quality and beauty, people more than often come to Skamania Lodge to enjoy hikes, watersports, and adventure in the surrounding area. We want to do everything possible to support the preservation of the awesome natural landscape of the Columbia River Gorge, and this partnership is a great way to do our part."

Skamania Lodge will continue supporting the Forest Stewardship Fund through $1 donated from each guest into the foreseeable future.

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season, 175-acre mountain resort and conference center. The property is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, with an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs and a fitness center, an 18-hole championship golf course, and the Cascade Dining Room and River Rock restaurants. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking, biking and Sternwheeler river cruises in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has also won numerous awards, including: National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine; Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator; and the Gold Tier Green Star award from International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit destinationhotels.com/skamania. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

About the National Forest Foundation The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the National Forest Foundation improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The National Forest Foundation's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the National Forest Foundation restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.