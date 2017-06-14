MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 111 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland will contribute to Ohio's booming tourism, where visitors spent about $36 billion in the last recorded year*.

"Ohio's tourism has grown significantly within the last several years, and the Greater Cleveland area accounts for much of the state's visitors. Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland is a great fit for those visiting the area on either business or leisure trips," said Jason Badertscher, general manager. "Home2 Suites offers spacious accommodations and unique amenities where guests experience a whole new way of traveling."

Owned by Sunsine Inc. and managed by Kaival Hospitality Management LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline heated pool, outdoor grill with a fire pit and designated patio area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland is pet-friendly.

Located at 7355 Engle Road, Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland offers guests convenient access to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the International Exposition Center, Big Creek Reservation and downtown Cleveland.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Middleburg Heights Cleveland or call 440-403-9793.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: Ohio Tourism Works

