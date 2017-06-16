Hilton Hotels & Resorts to open hotel in view of the Eiffel Tower
118 guest room Hilton managed property to begin welcoming guests in 2019
Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, Hilton said: "Since marking the return of our core brand to central Paris in 2015, expanding its presence in the city has been high on our agenda. As the leading name in global hospitality, this brand demands standout locations and ambitious partners willing to work with us to create dynamic hospitality experiences that will add to Paris' global appeal. This hotel and our partnership with Compagnie de Phalsbourg is a statement of this intent as we continue our focus on galvanising our growth in France."
Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower will be located in the 7th arrondissement, renowned as the district of choice for Parisian and the home to France's National Assembly, a range of museums, the Invalides and the Eiffel Tower itself. The site on Avenue de Saxe, sits next to Place de Breteuil and leads towards the Champ de Mars.
Philippe Journo, President of Compagnie de Phalsbourg said: "This is a site we acquired in 2014 with the intention of turning it from commercial space to an upscale hotel. Our decision to partner with a world class international operator such as Hilton stems from our intention to maximise the international tourism potential offered by such an enviable location and potential we see in working alongside them at other sites we are developing in well know destinations such as the Riviera."
Construction is due to begin shortly on adaptation of two adjacent buildings from the 1900s and 1970s. Additional features to be found within the property include a fitness centre, executive lounge. Philippe Starck will be in charge of the Interior Design of the property to bring French elegance and flair into the historical building while Atelier Cos, who specialise in luxury and upscale hotels, develops the architectural concept for the property.
Andreas Lackner, regional head, full service brand management, Hilton added: "Paris remains one of the most enviable cities in the world for any traveller. Our existing Hilton Paris Opera is one of the brand's most popular properties amongst our global network of loyal customers and we cannot wait to begin welcoming guests to this new property within such proximity to so many Parisian landmarks."
Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower will be located at 55 Avenue de Saxe, 7eme arrondissement, Paris, France. For more information about Hilton Hotels & Resorts, visit www.Hilton.com. To view more news and access images, visit http://News.Hilton.com.
