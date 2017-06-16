CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina announced today that it has been awarded LEED certification. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for high performance buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

"Enjoying this idyllic location along the Charleston coastline also comes with a social responsibility toward protecting the environment. As stewards of the land and sea, we are simply preserving what we have for future generations to enjoy," says Oliver Rooskens, Managing Director of The Beach Club. "Every time I look out on to the harbor I am reminded what a gift it is to share this experience with our guests, and knowing that we employed sustainable building practices makes me proud," he adds.

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

LEED is the foremost program for the design, construction and operation of green buildings. More than 12,000 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 5.5 billion square feet of construction space in all 50 states and more than 164 countries and territories.

"The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina's LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize the built environment by providing everyone with a healthy, green and high performing buildings. The Beach Club serves as a prime example of how the work of innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on the environment."

Whole Building Systems, an energy efficiency engineering firm located in Charleston, South Carolina provided LEED consulting, energy modeling and commissioning services on the project.

"The combination of high efficiency HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and commissioning the building so that the systems work as designed was a key factor in getting the hotel LEED certified," says M. Dennis Knight, CEO of Whole Building Systems (WBS). He adds, "the energy model that WBS produced secured a $100,000 rebate for the hotel developer from SCE&G's EnergyWise® for Your Business program."

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina was designed by GBA Architecture and is located 7 miles from downtown Charleston at 20 Patriots Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464. Rates start at $249 per night.

For more information and reservations, visit www.charlestonharborresort.com/thebeachclub.com or call (843) 856-0028. Find The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor on Facebook and @beachclubcharleston on Instagram.

Contact

Darlene Fiske

Public Relations

Phone: 512-331-7755

Send Email