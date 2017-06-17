EVANSVILLE, Ind. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 102 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville complements the city's increasing role as the social and economic hub for a 26-county tri-state region, which includes Southwest Indiana, Southeast Illinois and Northwest Kentucky*.

"Evansville continuously attracts people from all over the region, and Home2 Suites by Hilton will act as a 'home away from home' for both business and leisure travelers visiting the city," said Noah Rasche, general manager. "Our spacious suites with convenient, fully equipped kitchens and value-driven amenities are perfect for visitors with extended stay trips."

Owned by Evansville Hotel Partners II, LLC and managed by Dunn Hospitality Group Manager Inc., Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville offers all-suite accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy a heated indoor saline pool, outdoor fire pit and adjacent walking trail. Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville is pet-friendly.

Located right off Interstate Highway 69 at 7901 E. Walnut St., Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville offers guests convenient access to Dream Car Museum, Tropicana Casino Evansville and USS LST Ship Memorial, one of the last functioning vessels from World War II. Kids will also enjoy time at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden or the Children's Museum of Evansville.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville or call 812-303-1200.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: Greater Evansville Economic Development

