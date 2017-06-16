Europe’s second NYX Hotel opens in Prague
Local artists provide an individual atmosphere to this Lifestyle Hotel for an urban look in a top location
"The NYX Prague is the hotel for individualists: art, design, music and nightlife are all tied together at this location into a total concept which is characteristic of all of the buildings in the brand and which speaks to all of the visitors' senses", says Daniel Roger, Managing Director Leonardo Hotels Europe.
Interior designer Andreas Neudahm is responsible for the special design of the NYX Prague. As demanded by the concept underlying the brand, the laid-back casual loft character of the design is emphasised. Lots of the elements are one-of-a-kind fabricated solely for the NYX and thus blend optimally with the art concept. The individual rooms are also characterised by the special colour and material concept that was created for the hotel.
About Leonardo Hotels
LEONARDO HOTELS is the European division of Fattal Hotels Group, founded by David Fattal in Israel. The Leonardo Hotels are present in Israel and Europe with over 115 hotels in more than 50 destinations. With more than 75 hotels in more than 40 destinations Leonardo Hotels is active on the European market since 2006, established in the 3-4 star superior category as well as equal level. Currently spanning Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary as well as Italy, the hotel group with its 13,000+ rooms and over 22,000 m² of conference space offers places of well-being, that are characterised by their own regional character, local flair and their own design identity, addressing all individual needs. All according to the company"s credo of »feeling good«, providing 100% guest satisfaction. The company management for Europe is based in Berlin. The Leonardo Hotels umbrella brand is complemented by the »Leonardo Hotels«, »Leonardo Royal Hotels«, »Leonardo Boutique Hotels« and »NYX Hotels« brands.