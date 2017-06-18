GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Concord Hospitality, operator of the AC Hotel by Marriott Gainesville, today announced that the project has reached a major construction milestone. Roughly twelve months after construction began, hotel development has reached the 10th floor, with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2017.

"AC by Marriott Gainesville's proximity to the University of Florida, refined design and emphasis on technology will appeal to both business travelers and visitors of the university," said Grant Sabroff, SVP of Business Development at Concord. "The AC Lounge will feature a locally-inspired food and beverage experience that will encourage daytime networking and nighttime relaxation for guests and locals alike."

The 144-room AC Hotel, located at the main crossroad through Gainesville, bounded by W. University Ave., NW 3rd Ave., NW 13th St. and NW 14th St., is directly across from the University of Florida. The hotel is an integral component of The Standard at Gainesville, a mixed-use project that includes luxury student housing, structured and on-site parking, and street-level retail including Chick-fil-A, Target Express and other restaurants.

"Complete with high-quality accommodations provided by the AC Hotel, The Standard at Gainesville mixed-use development will be an incredible venue for students, locals and visitors," said Andrew Young, EVP of Development at Landmark Properties. "We're excited to work alongside Concord in creating an even more vibrant mixed-use community in downtown Gainesville."

The ten-story hotel will have similar features and upscale, European feel as other properties under the AC flag. Amenities will include the AC lounge, AC Library and AC breakfast, featuring a European-inspired breakfast with artisan meats, cheeses, other healthy items and juices. There will be a roof top amenity with a state-of-the-art fitness center; outdoor pool and deck; three meeting rooms for business and social events; and a business center.

About Landmark Properties Based in Athens, Ga., Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the investment, development, construction and management of high-quality student housing communities across the country. With more than$1 billion of student housing under construction and more than $2 billion in additional pipeline projects, Landmark has been ranked the top developer of student housing in the nation for multiple years. From pioneering "The Retreat" student cottage concept to creating and defining the market for luxury infill housing with its "Standard" brand, Landmark has been at the forefront of the student housing industry since its inception more than 10 years ago. With a deep understanding of its markets, a commitment to quality and a strong track record of success, Landmark is responsible for some of the premier student housing communities in the nation.

Contact

Alex Ellis

Phone: 919-277-1188

Send Email