Oxford School of Hospitality Management announces short-list for 2017 Bacchus Alumni Awards
The third Bacchus Alumni Award, to be held on 24th April 2017 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London, will be another landmark occasion for the Oxford School of Hospitality Management (Oxford Brookes University). It will bring together alumni, students, staff and friends of the School to mark the professional achievements of its graduates, and to reassert its commitment to working in close partnership with industry. Ben McEwen, Chair of the Bacchus Alumni Society, commented: "We are incredibly proud of the Oxford School of Hospitality Management's alumni. They follow highly successful careers in the international hospitality industry, with many becoming leading players in the sector. They also give back a great deal to the School – supporting current students, employing fellow graduates and acting as our ambassadors all around the world".
Bacchus Young Alumni Award (under the age of 30)
Rhiannon Heseltine - General Manager, Lexington Catering
Rebecca Armstrong - General Manager, The Genuine Dining Co
Victoria Slater - Associate Director, Gerber Communications
Martin Holden-White - Business Development Executive, BaxterStorey
George Harwood-Dallyn - General Manager, The Chester
Owen Farr - Assistant Manager, D&D London
Manager of the Year
Graziano Aricale - Operations Director, Birley Clubs
Nikki White Wright - Director of Destinations and Sustainability, ABTA
Andrew Pirret - Director Operations Mobile Services, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Paul Brackley - General Manager, Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard
Rebecca Mofford - Head of Operations, Mogford Ltd
Owain Lloyd Jones - Opening Manager, House of Jacob
Pedro Deakin - Hotel Manager, Four Seasons George V Paris
Bacchus Mentor of the Year
Anne Elliot – CEO, elliotts
Ciaran Fahy - Chief Executive Officer, Ellerman Hotels
Paul Bloomfield – Director, Zest Catering
Adam Rowledge – General Manager, Georgian House Hotel
Matt Bell – Area Manager, Citizen M
Edward Gallier – Head of Learning and Development, Amaris Hospitality
Bev King – Owner, Z Hotels
The winners will receive their awards at the ceremony on 24th April. Awards will also be made in three other categories –the Bacchus Student Award, Major Contribution to Industry and Bacchus Special Award.
Donald Sloan, Head of the Oxford School of Hospitality Management commented: "The Oxford School of Hospitality Management has an incredibly strong culture, founded on the commitment of students, alumni and staff. This year's Bacchus Awards will further enhance that culture by stimulating pride in the contribution that our graduates make to the international hospitality industry. It is so inspiring for young students to see what alumni have gone on to achieve in their professional careers".
Tickets for the Bacchus Awards Dinner are available for alumni, staff and all friends of the School, priced at £130 each, or £1200 for a table of ten.
The Bacchus Awards Dinner is the perfect event for companies who already employ Brookes graduates or who want to attract young talent, by strengthening their relationship with the Oxford School of Hospitality Management.
The Oxford School of Hospitality Management acknowledges the generous contribution of the following supporters:
Caterer.com
St Pancras Renaissance Hotel
BaxterStorey
Donantonio
Corney and Barrow
The Oxford School of Hospitality Management is a leading provider of higher education in the field of international hospitality and tourism management. The School has achieved an international reputation for teaching excellence and innovation, as well as strong links with business and industry. The School is ranked in the top three hospitality schools in the world (Worldwide Hospitality School Awards 2016) and top in the UK for student satisfaction (KIS data, 2016).
For more information visit http://hospitality.brookes.ac.uk/