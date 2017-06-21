Timbers Resorts, an international and highly regarded developer and operator of private boutique resorts and residence clubs, announced today that it is expanding into one of the country's most sought-after destinations, Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences will be the first Private Residence Club on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island's beach-front resort and community offers ten miles of crescent shaped beach and world-class amenities just south of nearby Charleston, both recently named No. 1 city in Travel + Leisure's World's best rankings and No. 1 island in North America by Conde Nast Traveler.

Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences will offer 21 thoughtfully designed residences across three oceanfront buildings, along with a first-of-its kind collection of dedicated amenities on the island. A private clubhouse offering a central lounge area, owner services team, valet, temperature-controlled owners' wine wall, bar and state-of-the art fitness facility will serve as the hub of the new resort. There will be a private beach club, offering Timbers Kiawah Owners an oceanfront pool, bar and grill and beach services.

"Kiawah Island is a destination we've had our eye on for many years. It's an established location that has it all – the best beach on the east coast, access to retail and restaurants, and an incomparable lifestyle – and we are excited to introduce a fresh, contemporary residential offering into the mix," said David Burden, Timbers Resorts Founder & Executive Chairman. "Our vision is to create a casual, family-focused experience that touches lightly on the land and provides Timbers' version of southern hospitality. We look forward to opening in summer 2018."

Kiawah Island is South Carolina's premier beachfront resort community that boasts the area's most well-known wide sandy beach, 123 acres of parks, 30 miles of biking trails, and the Kiawah River, offering boating, kayaking and fishing. Kiawah is also home to world-class tennis and golf, including the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which will host the 2021 PGA Championship, previously hosted at the course in 2012. Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences will be located in the West Beach area of Kiawah Island on Southern Pines Lane, conveniently located minutes from Freshfields Village, the community's boutique shopping and dining center, 30 minutes to downtown Charleston and 45 minutes to Charleston International Airport.

Timbers Kiawah will be a part of the Timbers Collection, a portfolio of resorts, hotels and residence clubs. The Timbers Collection offers a host of perks and privileges from some of the most recognized travel and lifestyle partners in the world, as well as the opportunity to trade vacation time with other Owners through the Timbers Reciprocity Program and experience destinations throughout the portfolio.

Timbers Resorts, in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), will develop the property. Oaktree is a leading global alternative investment firm and a major shareholder of Timbers.