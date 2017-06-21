Timbers Resorts Unveils Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences
Resort Developer and Operator Breaks Ground on Beachfront South Carolina Private Residence Club
"Kiawah Island is a destination we've had our eye on for many years. It's an established location that has it all – the best beach on the east coast, access to retail and restaurants, and an incomparable lifestyle – and we are excited to introduce a fresh, contemporary residential offering into the mix," said David Burden, Timbers Resorts Founder & Executive Chairman. "Our vision is to create a casual, family-focused experience that touches lightly on the land and provides Timbers' version of southern hospitality. We look forward to opening in summer 2018."
Kiawah Island is South Carolina's premier beachfront resort community that boasts the area's most well-known wide sandy beach, 123 acres of parks, 30 miles of biking trails, and the Kiawah River, offering boating, kayaking and fishing. Kiawah is also home to world-class tennis and golf, including the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which will host the 2021 PGA Championship, previously hosted at the course in 2012. Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences will be located in the West Beach area of Kiawah Island on Southern Pines Lane, conveniently located minutes from Freshfields Village, the community's boutique shopping and dining center, 30 minutes to downtown Charleston and 45 minutes to Charleston International Airport.
Timbers Kiawah will be a part of the Timbers Collection, a portfolio of resorts, hotels and residence clubs. The Timbers Collection offers a host of perks and privileges from some of the most recognized travel and lifestyle partners in the world, as well as the opportunity to trade vacation time with other Owners through the Timbers Reciprocity Program and experience destinations throughout the portfolio.
Timbers Resorts, in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), will develop the property. Oaktree is a leading global alternative investment firm and a major shareholder of Timbers.
Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua'i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail. For more information, please visit www.timbersresorts.com, www.facebook.com/timbersresorts, www.twitter.com/timbersresorts and www.pinterest.com/timbersresorts.