Enhanced by its recent renovation, Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore offers bold, whimsically-designed guest rooms and suites with such distinctive features as custom-made furniture and balconies boasting views of the Inner Harbor.

BALTIMORE and MCLEAN, Va. -- One of Charm City's most charming hotels - the only one a pier in the engaging Inner Harbor waterfront - today joins Curio Collection by HiltonTM, a global portfolio of upper upscale hotels whose only unifying characteristic is their individuality.

Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton is a 66-room boutique hotel and popular event venue situated on its own private pier along Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. From this idyllic location, guests have only a short walk or water taxi ride to discover the city's most spectacular attractions, such as the National Aquarium, M&T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Pier 6 Pavilion, the Baltimore Convention Center, historic Fort McHenry and dozens of local shops and restaurants. The first Curio Collection hotel in Maryland, the three-story property just completed a million-dollar transformation.

"The bustling Inner Harbor has long been Baltimore's hub of tourism, nightlife and business, and Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore provides the perfect vantage point for curious travelers to see and do it all," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Like each Curio Collection property, Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore authentically embodies the unique culture and spirit of the city it calls home."

Contemporary design, local flair

As stunning as the waterfront views is the ambience within the hotel. Enhanced by its recent renovation, Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore offers bold, whimsically-designed guest rooms and suites with such distinctive features as custom-made furniture and balconies boasting views of the Inner Harbor. Custom suites feature an array of amenities, such as a state-of-the-art entertainment center and a plush eight-person sofa. For the ultimate in luxury, the 1,900-square-foot Presidential Suite - also known as the 'Mystic Suite' - includes a whirlpool, Swiss shower and panoramic harbor views.

The contemporary design extends throughout the hotel, with striking urban and local art decorating walls and hallways including custom murals depicting Baltimore attractions, fantastic terrazzo floors and a magnificent staircase to second floor ballrooms in the lobby atrium.

Delectable dining, gorgeous views

Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore offers the best in Baltimore dining, for fans of surf or turf. The hotel hosts chef culinary experiences including hands-on cooking demonstrations, food and beverage tastings and other culinary events throughout the week, highlighting chefs from its on-property restaurants. Festivities include Pier 5 Hotel's signature Monday through Friday "Crabby Hour" featuring a variety of delicious bites such as sweet and savory, crabby crepes, sushi and crab cakes and waffles. On Saturdays, weekend visitors can indulge in tasty treats at the hotel's chocolate hour.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant features 30+ varieties of fresh seafood prepared in the warm, sophisticated atmosphere reminiscent of a private club. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse features USDA Prime steaks, which may be enjoyed from its waterfront deck. At either restaurant, patrons may drink in stunning Inner Harbor views, along with their premium handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine.

Exquisite events, inside or out

Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore is a sought-after destination for weddings, meetings and social events accommodating up to 300 guests, thanks to nearly 7,400 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities. Two ballrooms and four meeting rooms adjoin an expansive outdoor terrace, the ideal spot for breezy spring and summertime receptions featuring natural light and stunning harbor views.

"Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore has a unique character unlike any hotel in Baltimore, offering business and leisure visitors a front-row view to all the city and the Inner Harbor have to offer," said Daniel Tadros, general manager, Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton. "With our renovation now complete and as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, we are delighted to welcome guests and locals alike to the refreshed and distinctive Pier 5 Hotel."

Location and perks

After guests get their fill from the delicious crab-based dishes and food the Inner Harbor has to offer, they may enjoy complimentary passes to the nearby Maryland Athletic Club fitness and aquatic center, which features cardio stations with personal viewing screens, four salt water pools and two squash courts.

Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or, coming soon, to make purchases with Amazon Shop With Points. To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 points per night on eligible, best available rate stays from April 13 through August 31, 2017 when booking directly with Hilton.

Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton is owned and managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels and located at 711 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers can call +1 410 539 2000 or visit curiocollection.com.

Media may access additional information about Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton- including high-resolution images - at news.curio.com/pier5.

