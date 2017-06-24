SAN FRANCISCO -- Hotel Nikko San Francisco, located steps from Union Square in the heart of the city, unveils a sweeping $60 million renovation commemorating its 30th anniversary this year. Following a three-month renovation, spearheaded by Hirsch Bedner Associates, the contemporary and sophisticated interior design elevates the entire guest experience, complemented by the genuine and intuitive service Hotel Nikko San Francisco has long been known for. The new design, which takes inspiration from the Nikko's Japanese heritage and the fluid lines of a traditional kimono, encompasses 405 of 533 guestrooms and suites, structural upgrades to the lobby, public areas, third floor ballroom and meeting spaces, as well as large-scale improvements to the hotel's overall infrastructure and technology.

"We are thrilled to bring travelers a completely reimagined and elevated hotel experience in the center of San Francisco," said Anna Marie Presutti, vice president and general manager of Hotel Nikko San Francisco. "When Hotel Nikko San Francisco first opened, it represented the most advanced technological and architectural hotel design available of its time. We are happy to continue that legacy into our 30th year."

Since its launch in 1987 under the ownership and leadership of the Takenaka Corporation, one of Japan's largest architecture and engineering firms, Hotel Nikko San Francisco has embodied a modern Asian-inspired aesthetic taking a nod from its Japanese heritage, while constantly evolving to provide its guests accommodations that service the requirements of today's traveler. In February 2016, the hotel's revamped indoor pool with glass atrium and adjoining outdoor terrace reopened to include an outdoor grass dog run on its fifth floor, making the hotel one of the most pet-friendly properties in not only San Francisco, but also the United States.

As a familiar part of the skyline, Hotel Nikko San Francisco re-emerges as the city's newest destination in time for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love – the city of San Francisco's biggest cultural movement – making the hotel the ideal accommodation choice for travelers that want to be in close proximity to all of the festivities taking place throughout the year.

Guestrooms

The 405 new residential-styled guestrooms and suites are airy and bright with an understated color palate of earthy neutral tones, extending an urban refuge to visitors and creating an elevated contemporary hotel experience in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Living spaces will embody the core of the in-room experience allowing guests to feel at ease with deep seated sofas, plush carpets and quality fabrics throughout. Marble bathrooms with parquet flooring, deep soaking bathtubs and separate oversized showers will create another sanctuary for guests.

Grand Ballroom, Pre-Function Event Space and Meeting Rooms

The revamped 6,652 square feet ballroom on the hotel's third floor offers a striking new space for large scale gatherings, conferences and events. Focal points include tall metal-cut wall screens with modern Japanese design features, emphasizing the height of the space, and crystal glass drop light chandeliers anchored from the ceiling. The spacious pre-function space offers ample natural light and contemporary art-inspired fixtures and furnishings such as copper finished tables, grey marble worktops and cozy armchairs.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco also offers 20 flexible meeting rooms on its 25th floor overlooking the city with expansive views of the San Francisco Bay. As part of the renovation, the meeting rooms feature the latest in audiovisual equipment for presentations. Additional hotel amenities include a 10,000 square feet health club and fitness center with indoor pools, steam rooms and dry saunas, as well as a 140-seat live music venue and bar.

Deluxe Dining

The hotel's signature restaurant ANZU, led by award-winning Swiss chef and food and beverage director Philippe Striffeler, is also now open. Serving the best in California-inspired Japanese cuisine since 1999, the restaurant is a go-to address for East Asian cuisine enthusiasts. Signature dishes include thinly sliced Wagyu beef cooked tableside on a sizzling Japanese river stone and Misoyaki black cod served with purple yam dumplings, edamame, baby shitake mushrooms and ginger dashi broth.

San Francisco and the 50th Anniversary of The Summer Of Love

In celebration of one of the largest cultural movements, San Francisco will roll out a series of concerts, festivals and exhibitions centered on the music, art, fashion and literature of 1967, "The Summer of Love." Travelers staying at Hotel Nikko San Francisco will enjoy the perfect home-base from which to explore the various happenings, most of which will take place in the downtown area where the hotel is located. For the full calendar of Summer of Love events, visit the San Francisco Travel website www.sftravel.com.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Hotel Nikko is also one of only five hotels in San Francisco on the prestigious list of 4 Star Hotels, rated and ranked by the Forbes Travel Guide.



About Hotel Nikko San Francisco

The expansive 533-room contemporary Hotel Nikko is located two blocks from Union Square in downtown San Francisco, providing its guests with intuitive Asian service and modern accommodations. Hotel Nikko is set to have the newest guestrooms and meeting spaces available in San Francisco following a complete redesign in March 2017. Amenities include the acclaimed Restaurant ANZU, the 140-seat intimate Feinstein's at the Nikko live entertainment venue and 10,000 square foot Club Nikko health club. The hotel is located just 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport by taxi and 40 minutes by train. For more information visit www.hotelnikkosf.com.

Contact

Murphy O'Brien

Murphy O'Brien PR

Send Email