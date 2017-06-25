AccorHotels has announced its expansion in Greece by signing an agreement with the company Polis H.M. S.A, for the first ibis Styles hotel in Heraklion Crete.

Ibis Styles, the design experience multiple styles brand, is an international chain of non-standardized hotels with 367 properties in the world. Ibis Styles are commonly found in the heart of the cities or in centers with activities and offer all-inclusive packages with room rates including breakfast and internet access. With simplicity, interactivity, quality and conviviality as its core brand values, each ibis Styles hotel has its own distinct personality characterized by a unique design, brightness, comfort, colors and positive energy.

The first ibis Styles in Greece, standing within the historic and commercial center of Heraklion, Crete, offers 72 rooms and suites and is expected to open in early summer by three childhood friends who, in the early 70s, had been playing in the cobbled streets around this land where a Cretan raisin factory had been located at that time. Today, decades later, they met and joined forces to achieve a common vision: reveal the modern side of Heraklion city and its unique historical past through hospitality.

Renovated neoclassical building

The ibis Styles Heraklion Central Hotel is being strategically located between the center of the city and the port. A private square and an exquisitely renovated neoclassical building is the first image when entering the hotel. In the premises, boutiques and a private underground parking lot are included. The view from the roof garden is astonishing and plenty of visual leaps, among which the Dom of St. Titus, the Cretan mountains far behind and the Aegean Sea right in the front.

Mr. Renzo Iorio, COO Accor Services Italy, Greece, Israel & Malta, states «I'm really proud of this new opening that testifies AccorHotels focus on the region. We do think that the value that a global leader like AccorHotels can be a powerful axe to support Greek hospitality entrepreneurs, like Mr. Michelidakis, not only in resort activity but in urban hotels too.

Mr. Antonis Michelidakis, CEO of Polis H.M. SA states «Our cooperation with AccorHotels for the representation of such an extraordinary international hotel brand is utterly important to us and we are certain that the presence of ibis Styles in the city of Heraklion will contribute to its touristic life. »

ABOUT IBIS STYLES

Ibis Styles, AccorHotels' economy brand, offers design experiences in a myriad of styles at an all-inclusive rate.

Creativity and good humor are the hallmarks of these comfortable, designer hotels which each have their own individual charm. Located in city centers or close to activity centers, each establishment offers an upbeat, stylish, happy mood atmosphere. The brand's distinctive all-inclusive package includes the room, all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and broadband Internet connection, plus a host of little extras. At the end of December 2016, the network comprised 367 hotels in 36 countries.

ABOUT ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 3,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries. Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman, and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of 25hours, Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the much-prized economy brands including JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. AccorHotels provides innovative end-to-end services across the entire traveler experience, notably through the recent acquisition of John Paul, world leader in concierge services.

With an unmatched collection of brands and rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 240,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.

