BALTIMORE, Md. – Hunt Valley Inn, the premier destination for meetings, conferences and social escapes in the greater Baltimore area of Maryland's historic horse country, announced today the rebranding of the hotel to into the Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley. Following a transformative renovation, the Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley continues to enhance guest experience with the addition this premium, full-service MarriottInternational brand that is streamlined and focused on what the guests really need.

"With the renovations that significantly elevated our product, we look forward to working with Marriott International to further amplify the guest experience as a Delta Hotel, where simple is made perfect" said Martin Svigir, General Manager of Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley. "The combination of the refreshed product and new brand power will seamlessly provide the area's top accommodations for modern business and leisure travelers, groups and event guests."

On the heels of a recent $15 million property-wide renovation to its 392 guest rooms and 30,000 square feet of event space, the conversion will further establish its longstanding reputation as Baltimore County's leading conference hotel. The property features the area's largest collection of meetings, events and weddings spaces as a new member of the award-winning Marriott Rewards loyalty program. Marriott Rewards members will earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Rewards portfolio of brands.

Focusing on truly meaningful elements that provide its guests with a memorable and frictionless journey, the Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley follows the brand's promise by providing hassle-free amenities such as a destination bar/restaurant, convenient grab-and-go dining options, conveniently located charging stations, streamlined concierge services and complimentary Wi-Fi. With deep roots in Maryland's picturesque horse country, this transformed hotel offers a contemporary style that blends a country club-like setting and a legacy as a storied dining and social center of the region. The Cinnamon Tree restaurant, a local landmark offers destination dining in a stylish setting. The hotel is superbly situated near Baltimore's business hubs with convenient access to the city's downtown attractions and BWI Airport.

"We remain highly selective in partnerships during this exciting period of global growth for the Delta Hotels brand," said Greg Durrer, Global Brand Leader Delta Hotels. "Hunt Valley Inn has a long, proven track record in hotel operations and management excellence, particularly given its desirable proximity to the major metro areas of Baltimore and Washington D.C."

The Delta Hotels brand encompasses a rich Canadian history. The brand's recent expansion into North America has made the brand one of the fastest growing in the Marriott International portfolio. There are currently 38 Delta Hotels and the development pipeline has the brand growing to more than 80 hotels in the next 18-24 months including growth into major global markets including New York, Shanghai and London.

About Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley

On the heels of a $15 million property-wide renovation, Hunt Valley Inn has re-emerged as Baltimore's premier destination for meetings, conferences, events, business and personal escapes with a fresh new look, personality and focus. Offering 30,000 square feet of refreshed conference space, 392 redesigned guest rooms, complimentary WiFi and parking, all in a verdant campus setting, Hunt Valley Inn is a true retreat. The hotel is superbly situated – adjacent to the regions bucolic horse country, near Baltimore's business hubs with convenient access to the city's downtown attractions and BWI airport. The Cinnamon Tree restaurant, a local landmark offers destination dining in a stylish and contemporary setting. Additional hotel amenities include the Polo Lounge & Bar, Café 245, a swim-through indoor/outdoor heated pool and modern fitness center. For more information call 410.785.7000 or visit http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bwidh-delta-hotels-baltimore-hunt-valley/.