PHOENIX – Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues the solid growth of its Best Western Premier® brand, announcing today the addition of the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway.

Located in North Bergen, New Jersey, the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway offers an unrivaled lodging experience for guests exploring the Tri-State area. The hotel provides a refined atmosphere and style, with deluxe amenities and features, along with superior comfort and service for a truly memorable stay.

Additionally, its optimal location provides a gateway to some of the area's most popular attractions and business locations. Guests will enjoy easy access to one of the most popular destinations in the country – New York City, as the hotel is within just a few miles of the city's most iconic attractions including Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Central Park and many more.

Not only will guests have the convenience of the Big Apple right in their backyard, the hotel is also within close proximity to some of the most popular destinations and attractions in the state of New Jersey. The hotel is just a short drive from the charming, yet thriving Hoboken, and the electric and vibrant Jersey City. Guests are also within a short distance to many entertainment venues including: MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Jets and the New York Giants, Meadowlands Racetrack and Meadowlands Arena.

As an added perk to the hotel's favorable location, the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway also connects guests to an array of transportation accommodations including: a shuttle service, a nearby train station and a bus stop only a few blocks from the hotel.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway to our brand's portfolio," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "This hotel offers guests the exceptional quality that is characteristic of the Best Western Premier brand; located just outside the Lincoln Tunnel, the hotel is a landmark destination for travelers across the world."

The hotel offers 84 well-appointed guestrooms and 18 suites, complimentary hot breakfast and Wi-Fi, a high quality fitness center and a heated indoor pool. For business travelers, the hotel offers a dedicated meeting space, as well as a business center.

"We are excited to join the Best Western Hotels & Resorts family," said Will Adamo, general manager of the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway. "Our team of dedicated staff looks forward to providing the superior customer care that the Best Western Premier brand is known for and creating memorable stays for our guests."

Reservations at the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (201) 758-5770 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at Bestwestern.Com.