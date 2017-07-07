LOS ANGELES -- This weekend, Viceroy Hotel Group (VHG) raised the curtains to unveil Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai, a stunning beachfront resort at the center of Dubai's thriving hospitality landscape. Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai is home to 477 rooms and suites, including 352 guestrooms, 85 suites and 40 hotel apartments located across 16 floors. Designed by Yabu Pushelberg and NAO Taniyama and Associates, this Icon Collection masterpiece showcases sweeping, unobstructed views of the surrounding city, from the Dubai Marina to the Burj Khalifa. The arrival of Viceroy in Dubai marks the modern luxury hospitality group's second foray into the UAE, bringing a fusion of California cool with Dubai sensation.

"Preparation for the opening of Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai has been an unforgettable journey," comments Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group. "I remember my very first meeting with Kabir Mulchandani of SKAI Holdings, the developer, owner and visionary behind the entire development, and now, four years later, we have opened an incredible new experience for Viceroy guests, one where Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai has redefined modern luxury hospitality in this vibrant destination. I am extremely proud of General Manager Mikael Svensson, and the entire Viceroy team for how they have launched this incredible hotel."

The opening of Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai marks the next step of VHG's aggressive and expansive growth strategy over the next few years, with forthcoming properties slated for Argentina, Chicago, Colombia, Panama, Portugal and Turkey.

MODERN MARVEL: PIONEERING ARCHITECTURE & OUTSTANDING INTERIOR DESIGN

Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's glass cube structure creates a sense of anticipation. At center, a first-of-its-kind glass cube towers at 15 meters by 15 meters, an engineering feat. The cube seemingly floats in front of the hotel, allowing natural light to flood in and provides a direct view through to the resort's runway like 60-meter pool, the ocean and beyond.

Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's interiors feature clean lines, natural materials and a standout design. Glamorous interiors feature a calming palette of neutral colors alongside Viceroy's signature teal, with brushed bronze finishes adding a warm glow. Light and dark wood contrasts with layers of marble, creating balance and refinement, while a recurring honeycomb hexagonal pattern runs throughout. Contemporary furniture and rich fabrics similarly contrast with Greek and Italian marbled bathrooms that feature hand cut mosaic tiling and bronze sculptured standalone bathtubs.

DECADENT DINING & VIBE

Home to eight spectacular food and beverage outlets, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a true feast for the senses:

BLVD on One: A vibrant, global brasserie led by executive chef Robert Nilsson

Elevate: The 13th floor's elegant wine bar and hideaway with an unpretentious, youthful vibe

Maiden Shanghai: A contemporary, authentic Chinese menu with Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing influences

Quattro Passi: Founder and two Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino brings an outpost of his highly-acclaimed London Mayfair institution and Nerano restaurant off the Amalfi Coast offering culinary theater and innovative Italian cooking inspired by the fresh flavors of Campania

The Beach Club: Light bites, drinks and seductive tunes

The Delisserie: The buzzy, neighborhood cafe with light meals such as Danish open-faced sandwiches and modern high tea

The Lobby Lounge: Morning coffee, afternoon tea, and light meals

The Pool Bar: Refreshing beverages, innovative mixes, mocktails and cocktails served from this twin outlet located on each side of the 60-meter social pool

THE AMENITIES: PROGRESSIVE SPA EXPERIENCES, EPIC EVENTS AND MORE

Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's 1,675 sq. m. spa simultaneously evokes the rolling Arabian sand dunes and golden beaches of Santa Monica. It's a fitting reflection of Viceroy's Los Angeles roots, further enhanced by a menu that combines LA infused treatments and holistic, locally-inspired massages and hammam treatments. Topline services include exclusively designed signature experiences with advanced anti-aging offerings from Natura Bisse; cleansing hammam rituals from the traditional marocMaroc line; and reinvented Hammam experiences from Terres D'Afrique. Fabulous enhancements include treatments with Knesko 24k nanogold technology, a first in Dubai. Further amenities include fourteen treatment rooms and four open air cabanas alongside a hammam, spa pool, relaxation lounge, Spa Cafe, fully-equipped gym with the latest Artis Collection from Techonogym, personal training services and wellbeing sessions.

Suspended on the 14th floor and featuring panoramic views across the Arabian Gulf, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's 600 sq. m. Vista Ballroom serves as the perfect backdrop for any occasion - from glamorous fashion shows and photo shoots to dazzling weddings and corporate events - and accommodates up to 350 guests. Three fully-equipped meeting rooms with a combined capacity of 245 sq. m. offer views toward the coastline and Burj Al Arab.

Especially for the younger guests, there are enriching and educational experiences at Generation V, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's colorful kids' club, as well as a dedicated children's pool for hours of fun in the water. For parents wishing to enjoy a romantic date night, babysitting services are also available.

RATES & AVAILABILITY

Opening rates for Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai start from $259 USD, plus applicable taxes and services fees. To book, and for more information, please visit http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/dubai.

COMING SOON

Later this year, VHG will open the doors to Viceroy Chicago, located in the exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood of the Windy City. VHG recently announced its partnership with Boka Hospitality and the addition of Somerset, the hotel's future street-level restaurant, which will be led by executive chef Lee Wolen. Stay tuned to http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/chicago for the latest information.