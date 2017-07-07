Viceroy Hotel Group Creates A Sensation With Grand Unveiling Of Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Global Modern Luxury Hospitality Group Makes History With Stunning New Beachfront Resort
The opening of Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai marks the next step of VHG's aggressive and expansive growth strategy over the next few years, with forthcoming properties slated for Argentina, Chicago, Colombia, Panama, Portugal and Turkey.
MODERN MARVEL: PIONEERING ARCHITECTURE & OUTSTANDING INTERIOR DESIGN
Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's glass cube structure creates a sense of anticipation. At center, a first-of-its-kind glass cube towers at 15 meters by 15 meters, an engineering feat. The cube seemingly floats in front of the hotel, allowing natural light to flood in and provides a direct view through to the resort's runway like 60-meter pool, the ocean and beyond.
Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's interiors feature clean lines, natural materials and a standout design. Glamorous interiors feature a calming palette of neutral colors alongside Viceroy's signature teal, with brushed bronze finishes adding a warm glow. Light and dark wood contrasts with layers of marble, creating balance and refinement, while a recurring honeycomb hexagonal pattern runs throughout. Contemporary furniture and rich fabrics similarly contrast with Greek and Italian marbled bathrooms that feature hand cut mosaic tiling and bronze sculptured standalone bathtubs.
DECADENT DINING & VIBE
Home to eight spectacular food and beverage outlets, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a true feast for the senses:
- BLVD on One: A vibrant, global brasserie led by executive chef Robert Nilsson
- Elevate: The 13th floor's elegant wine bar and hideaway with an unpretentious, youthful vibe
- Maiden Shanghai: A contemporary, authentic Chinese menu with Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing influences
- Quattro Passi: Founder and two Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino brings an outpost of his highly-acclaimed London Mayfair institution and Nerano restaurant off the Amalfi Coast offering culinary theater and innovative Italian cooking inspired by the fresh flavors of Campania
- The Beach Club: Light bites, drinks and seductive tunes
- The Delisserie: The buzzy, neighborhood cafe with light meals such as Danish open-faced sandwiches and modern high tea
- The Lobby Lounge: Morning coffee, afternoon tea, and light meals
- The Pool Bar: Refreshing beverages, innovative mixes, mocktails and cocktails served from this twin outlet located on each side of the 60-meter social pool
THE AMENITIES: PROGRESSIVE SPA EXPERIENCES, EPIC EVENTS AND MORE
Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's 1,675 sq. m. spa simultaneously evokes the rolling Arabian sand dunes and golden beaches of Santa Monica. It's a fitting reflection of Viceroy's Los Angeles roots, further enhanced by a menu that combines LA infused treatments and holistic, locally-inspired massages and hammam treatments. Topline services include exclusively designed signature experiences with advanced anti-aging offerings from Natura Bisse; cleansing hammam rituals from the traditional marocMaroc line; and reinvented Hammam experiences from Terres D'Afrique. Fabulous enhancements include treatments with Knesko 24k nanogold technology, a first in Dubai. Further amenities include fourteen treatment rooms and four open air cabanas alongside a hammam, spa pool, relaxation lounge, Spa Cafe, fully-equipped gym with the latest Artis Collection from Techonogym, personal training services and wellbeing sessions.
Suspended on the 14th floor and featuring panoramic views across the Arabian Gulf, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's 600 sq. m. Vista Ballroom serves as the perfect backdrop for any occasion - from glamorous fashion shows and photo shoots to dazzling weddings and corporate events - and accommodates up to 350 guests. Three fully-equipped meeting rooms with a combined capacity of 245 sq. m. offer views toward the coastline and Burj Al Arab.
Especially for the younger guests, there are enriching and educational experiences at Generation V, Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai's colorful kids' club, as well as a dedicated children's pool for hours of fun in the water. For parents wishing to enjoy a romantic date night, babysitting services are also available.
RATES & AVAILABILITY
Opening rates for Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai start from $259 USD, plus applicable taxes and services fees. To book, and for more information, please visit http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/dubai.
COMING SOON
Later this year, VHG will open the doors to Viceroy Chicago, located in the exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood of the Windy City. VHG recently announced its partnership with Boka Hospitality and the addition of Somerset, the hotel's future street-level restaurant, which will be led by executive chef Lee Wolen. Stay tuned to http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/chicago for the latest information.
ABOUT VICEROY HOTEL GROUP
Viceroy Hotel Group inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Dubai, Chicago, Algarve, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Panama and Cartagena. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations including New York, Santa Monica, and Zihuatanejo. The Urban Retreat Collection properties in San Francisco and New York energize guests to live like locals. Viceroy Hotel Group is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotel Group at facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup and on Instagram @viceroyhotels.