Dallas Choice Franchise Rebrands as Magnuson Grand DeSoto
The Magnuson Grand DeSoto is located in the south of Dallas county, in the city of DeSoto. The hotel is conveniently located for business and leisure alike with the Dallas Convention Center, Frito Lay Distribution Services, Cowboys stadium, and Dallas Baptist University all at close proximity. Situated off the I-35, 11 miles from Downtown Dallas and 22 miles from Arlington, the pet friendly Magnuson Grand DeSoto offers guests breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, and parking all at no extra expense. It also has fantastic health and leisure facilities, such as an indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, and an informal restaurant and lounge bar. Corporate guests can also take advantage of its business center, guest laundry facilities, and meeting space.
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels, says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Diamond Nanji and the full team at the Magnuson Grand DeSoto, Dallas, to the Magnuson family."
About Magnuson Hotels
Headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA, Magnuson Hotels is a top 10 global chain and markets over 1000 hotels across six countries and three continents.
Founded in 2003, Magnuson has become the fastest growing hotel brand in history, adding more new hotels in the last 10 years than 8 of the top 10 chains combined.
For more information, please contact: info@magnusonhotels.com.