London UK/Spokane WA -- At Magnuson Hotels, America's fastest growing hotel brand, we are proud to announce today the rebranding of the Magnuson Grand DeSoto, located in Dallas, Texas.

Formerly franchised as a Choice Hotel, the Magnuson Grand DeSoto, will upgrade its market position to attract travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Hotels' worldwide portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art, global distribution platform.

The Magnuson Grand DeSoto is located in the south of Dallas county, in the city of DeSoto. The hotel is conveniently located for business and leisure alike with the Dallas Convention Center, Frito Lay Distribution Services, Cowboys stadium, and Dallas Baptist University all at close proximity. Situated off the I-35, 11 miles from Downtown Dallas and 22 miles from Arlington, the pet friendly Magnuson Grand DeSoto offers guests breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, and parking all at no extra expense. It also has fantastic health and leisure facilities, such as an indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, and an informal restaurant and lounge bar. Corporate guests can also take advantage of its business center, guest laundry facilities, and meeting space.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels, says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Diamond Nanji and the full team at the Magnuson Grand DeSoto, Dallas, to the Magnuson family."

