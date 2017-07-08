Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand, continues its expansion in Europe with the launch of Moxy Vienna Airport, the brand's first hotel in Austria. Characterised by a vibrant, playful design and an energetic crew, Moxy Vienna Airport offers a new way of travelling, with communal and spirited experiences at a surprisingly affordable price and joins an ever-evolving portfolio of nine global destinations including Munich, Milan, Berlin, New Orleans and London.

"Moxy continues to fulfill its ambition to launch a new, disruptive hotel experience that caters to the next generation of travellers who are less interested in a cookie-cutter experience," said Vicki Poulos, global brand director, Moxy Hotels. "These travellers want to discover something new while taking in the city, the food and the local scene, whether they are there for a day or a week. We're thrilled to introduce Moxy Hotels to a city known for its vibrant urban culture and offer travellers a fun hotel experience to match."

Conveniently located at Vienna airport and only a 15-minute train journey from the city centre, Moxy Vienna Airport provides the perfect gateway to explore the museums, music and coffee house culture that characterises Austria's elegant capital. In true Moxy fashion, Moxy Vienna Airport will be a 24/7 spot for all things fun and impromptu with playful communal spaces, a buzzing bar and thoughtfully crafted offerings designed for travellers and locals who want to hang-out with their friends and meet new ones, without breaking the bank.

Welcome #ATTHEMOXY

Moxy's fun, inclusive and youthful spirit is reflected in the combination of bold design and affordable style where communal engagement is at the centre of the experience. The interiors fuse refined and raw materials, organic and linear lines, and shared spaces. The Moxy experience kicks-off with a bright, airy and buzzing lobby. The contemporary lobby's modern furniture invites guests to relax, pick up a book from the Moxy library, connect and catch up with friends or retreat to the gym to re-energise by punching the pink Moxy punching bag. Guests of Moxy Vienna Airport are encouraged to take a selfie in the photo booth inspired hotel elevators, complete with props.

Living Room #ATTHEMOXY

Moxy Vienna Airport's Living Room is the centre of activity, offering guests fun ways to work and play hard. Sealed concrete floors, walls lined with intriguing art and fun references to local culture including artistic beer jugs displayed on the walls are complemented by ambient lighting and comfortable accents of colour. The Living Room also features abundant power and USB outlets, and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi for ultimate connectivity. A high-energy yet cosy space for gatherings, special events or cocktails, the lounge plays host to eclectic upbeat music.

Stay #ATTHEMOXY

The hotel's 405 contemporary guest rooms, ranging from standard to family size, are outfitted with sound-reducing walls, 42″ LCD flat screen televisions, complimentary super-fast Wi-Fi, abundant USB ports, comfortable bedding and deep-seated armchairs in calming, neutral fabrics. Every bedroom makes a statement with a fun floor to ceiling art piece. The design is functional, flexible and uncluttered with simple, thoughtful touches including glass shelving and an open storage concept featuring a peg wall for ultimate flexibility when unpacking, in lieu of a traditional closet. Stylish bathrooms feature complimentary Muk toiletries, bright pink hair dryers, power showers and large mirrors alongside a spacious vanity area.

24/7 Dining #ATTHEMOXY

Moxy's 24/7 B&F (Beverage & Food), smart and fun self-service concept gives guests access to what they want, whenever they want it. The Moxy dining area offers lots of options for food and drink including fresh juices and a coffee bar. Guests can enjoy fresh Panini sandwiches and a range of healthy alternatives from salad to antipasti. An evening Crockpot entrée will be served along with a variety of cocktails, craft beers and specialty wines. The bar is full-service and the hub of activity in the lobby – it also doubles as the hotel's physical check-in, where guests are greeted with a complimentary 'Got Moxy' cocktail upon arrival.

Meetings #ATTHEMOXY

Moxy Vienna Airport has three flexible events spaces able to accommodate up to 20 attendees.

Marriott Rewards #ATTHEMOXY

Moxy guests who are members of the award-winning Marriott Rewards loyalty programme will get exclusive access to even more digital features through the Marriott Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry and Mobile Requests to make their travel experience seamless. Marriott Rewards members will also earn points for their stay at Moxy Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Rewards portfolio of brands.

Rates #ATTHEMOXY

Special opening rates at the new Moxy Vienna Airport begin from €89.

Moxy Hotels first launched in Milan in September 2014. Moxy Tempe and Moxy Munich Airport opened in March 2016, Moxy New Orleans in May 2016 and Moxy Frankfurt Eschborn in August 2016. Moxy Aberdeen Airport opened in December 2016 with Moxy London Excel following in March 2017. The brand is entering the market in a bold way, with several additional identified projects slated for major metropolitan locations including Amsterdam, New York, San Francisco, Boston and Frankfurt.