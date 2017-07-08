Press Release

Vienna House Easy coming to Leipzig

Living room atmosphere meets coffee house tradition. A drawing of the Vienna House Easy Leipzig lobby.

Vienna House, Austria's largest hotel group, is opening a smart casual design hotel under the Vienna House Easy brand in the centre of Leipzig. The lease agreement has been signed and the opening is scheduled for early 2018.

Vienna House signed the lease agreement with BERKOM Grundstücks GmbH & Co. Hotels Leipzig am Brühl KG at the end of March. The contract signing gives the go-ahead for the extensive changes and renovations to the existing object, formerly a Novotel, in the centre of Leipzig near the train station.

"Leipzig is one of Germany's exciting cities, with an interesting cultural scene, great clubs, impressive architecture, a lively city centre and a creative student community," says Rupert Simoner, CEO of Vienna House. "The smart and casual concept of Vienna House Easy makes a perfect match for the city and I am very pleased that the next step in our expansion is now taking us to Leipzig."

The new Vienna House Easy Leipzig features 206 rooms, including eleven suites and four family rooms. The lobby is a combination of bar, living room and creative meeting place for locals, guests and city tourists. The tables have wheels, allowing them to be repositioned as desired. And with free high-speed WiFi, the location is as varied as the wishes of the guests. The culinary offerings promise a melange of Viennese coffeehouse tradition coupled with the casual zeitgeist. In other words: strudel meets craft beer. A small shop selling regional, trendy and seasonal products rounds off the offer.

The breakfast restaurant, as in all Vienna House Easy hotels, is designed in a bakery style. Further facilities include a 180 square metre ballroom, two conference rooms (56 and 38 square metres) as well as an open room with flexible use possibilities. The hotel also features an outdoor terrace which, thanks to its colourful mix of lounge and coffeehouse furniture as well as hanging seats, succeeds in elegantly and skilfully transporting the traditional style of the swing seat into the 21st century.

The guest rooms have a clear colour line with furnishings that include high-quality box spring beds and newly renovated bathrooms. A special feature are the family rooms with their new room concept: bunk beds! Modern and cool in their design, the bunk beds open up new possibilities in terms of room dimensions. Perfect for kids are the play corners and connecting doors to the parents' room.

On the various floors, the hotel offers the kinds of services one would expect from the luxury class, such as pillow stations, reading corners, sewing tables and other self-service facilities. And guests will be able to exercise. On the eighth floor of the hotel, a large fitness room offers modern machines as well as breathtaking views over the rooftops of Leipzig.

Vienna House Easy Leipzig is digital where it is of benefit for the guests. Online check-in, mobile concierge, chat function with the hotel team and other services are standard. In their role as host, the warm and welcoming staff sees to the needs of the guests in a natural and attentive way.

The hotel is located five minutes on foot from the main market square and the train station. If arriving by car, parking is available in the adjoining car park.