A career in luxury: Passion required

ehl.edu

In a recent LinkedIn post, I touched upon the topic of passion and the luxury goods business. As a lecturer and consultant specializing in luxury and marketing, I am often asked by young, aspiring hoteliers and marketing professionals in the luxury goods business, what is the secret of success? In my view, you need passion if you're going to succeed. It's the only thing that will last. Passion is also linked to creativity which is an invaluable quality in life.