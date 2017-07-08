DENVER, Co. and MCLEAN, Va. – Today, the "Mile-High" city opens its doors to Denver's newest hotel, Hilton Denver Inverness. The iconic getaway, formerly known as the Inverness Hotel & Conference Center, will bring a freshly appointed and technologically sophisticated guest experience to the region while also offering all the benefits and high quality service expected from a Hilton resort. Hilton Denver Inverness is conveniently located minutes south of the Colorado capital and offers travelers and local customers alike a retreat with a championship 18-hole golf course, full-service spa and five award-winning restaurants.

"This opening in Denver is a prime example of Hilton's continued efforts to grow our portfolio within the world's most desired locations," said Shawn McAteer, vice president, global brand management, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. "Situated at the foot of the Rockies and surrounded by lush golfing greens, guests will find top notch service, amenities and restaurants that set the standard when it comes to hospitality."

For travelers seeking top attractions nearby, Hilton Denver Inverness places guests within steps of many essential Denver experiences, including the Denver Zoo, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Botanic Gardens, Park Meadow Shopping Resort and Mile High Stadium. There is no better place to spend time outdoors than with Denver's 300 days of sunshine per year and optimal location as the gateway to the Rocky Mountains featuring many parks and attractions.

Menus for All Taste Buds

Guests and the people of Denver will be coming back for more once they get a taste of Hilton Denver Inverness' five on-site restaurants, including the robust selection of house infused spirits, original craft cocktails and native microbrews:

GARDEN TERRACE: Garden Terrace is a local favorite known for its award-winning Champagne Sunday Brunch, which features more than 100 offerings each week including prime rib and an elaborate shellfish display

Top Notch Amenities That Will Complete Your Stay

With a 24-hour fitness center, three tennis courts, sauna rooms, two pools (both indoor and outdoor) and a hot tub, guests will feel right at home at Hilton Denver Inverness. The 302-room hotel also offers a full-service spa with seven treatment rooms, steam rooms, a relaxation suite and a private patio. Complete with an Executive Floor Lounge, business travelers and select leisure guests will have access to complimentary breakfast and evening snacks. Golf aficionados looking to hit the links will enjoy exclusive access to The Inverness Golf Club, a championship 18-hole golf course with sweeping views of the Rockies.

A Space for All Meetings

Hilton Denver Inverness offers guests more than 62,000 square feet of high-tech meeting space, and features 43 flexible meeting spaces - all of which are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). The hotel can accommodate 500 guests for meetings and 1,000 for social events. Hilton Denver Inverness also houses a 5,400-square-foot ballroom that can be divided into four equally sized rooms. Business travelers will be pleased to find a fully-staffed business center with administrative support services, graphic design and experienced technicians to assist with AV, computer, equipment and production needs.

"We are pleased to be working with Hilton to redefine hospitality and service in and around Denver through the conversion of The Inverness to its flagship brand," said Charles Peck, Chief Operating Officer, Silverwest Hotels. "Hilton Denver Inverness is a stunning hotel in a prime destination and we're looking forward to sharing the beautiful renovations and upgrades with our guests," added Ed Mace, Chief Executive Officer, Silverwest Hotels.

Hilton Denver Inverness is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Hilton Denver Inverness is owned by Silverwest Hotels and managed by Two Roads Hospitality. It is located at 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood, Colorado, 80112. For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton.com or call +1 303 799 5800.

Media may learn more about the hotel and download high-resolution images at news.hilton.com/Inverness. More information on recent and upcoming Hilton Hotels & Resorts openings is available at news.hilton.com/openings. To view an interactive map featuring the Hilton Hotels & Resorts development pipeline, visit news.hilton.com/map.

About Silverwest Hotels Silverwest Hotels, LLC, is a Denver and Kansas City based investment and management company formed in 2014 by experienced hotel and resort executives Edward Mace and Charles Peck. Silverwest currently owns and manages a growing portfolio of hotels and developments in multiple Colorado destinations, the Big Island of Hawaii, San Antonio, Texas, and West Des Moines, Iowa. The company is a joint venture that brings Silverwest together with the institutional fund management platforms and expertise of Mariner Real Estate Management, LLC, and an affiliate of Global Endowment Management. Mariner, based in Kansas City, is a real estate private equity firm focused on opportunistic investments in the commercial real estate market. Global Endowment, based in Charlotte, N.C., is an independent investment manager offering an endowment-style investment program to institutional investors, family offices, individuals and other sophisticated investors. For more information on Silverwest please visit www.silverwesthotels.com.

About Two Roads Hospitality Created in September 2016, Two Roads Hospitality is an international lifestyle company encompassing an unrivaled collection of distinctive properties, passionate people, and remarkable experiences around the globe. The company is named for the newly-merged Commune and Destination Hotels, bringing together over 40 years of combined expertise exclusively dedicated to the boutique and lifestyle space. Comprised of Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels, tommie and Alila Hotels & Resorts, the company is the leading operator of independent and lifestyle hotels with more than 95 properties in eight countries and growing, also boasting an extensive roster of award-winning restaurants and bars, stunning vacation residences, world-class golf courses, and indigenous spa and wellness offerings. For more information on Two Roads Hospitality, http://www.tworoadshotels.com, follow us on Twitter (@TwoRoadsHotels), or like us on Facebook.

