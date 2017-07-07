Located at 6030 Clearwater Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie offers guests access to local attractions such as Eden Prairie Shopping Center, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Valleyfair, the 125-acre family- friendly amusement park, the Minnesota Zoo, and Braemar Golf Course, one of the most popular golf courses in the country.

MINNETONKA, Minn. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 102 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie's debut in Hennepin County complements the county's tourism strength as it generates the highest amount of leisure and hospitality-related gross sales and private sector employment compared to all other counties in Minnesota.*

"Our contemporary, extended-stay hotel is committed to helping guests feel they are right at home during the entirety of their visit," said general manager, Taylor Nelson. "With Mall of America, Lake Minnetonka and major corporate headquarters drawing visitors from around the country to the area, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our city, where quality is our nature."

Managed by THG Properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool with a whirlpool as well as an outdoor grill and patio area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie is pet-friendly.

Located at 6030 Clearwater Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie offers guests access to local attractions such as Eden Prairie Shopping Center, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Valleyfair, the 125-acre family-friendly amusement park, the Minnesota Zoo, and Braemar Golf Course, one of the most popular golf courses in the country. Major corporations such as UnitedHealth Group, Cargill and Lifetouch are also located nearby. The hotel is conveniently located off of Interstate 494 and Highway 62, and offers guests a complimentary shuttle within a three-mile radius of the property.**

Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie or call 952-945-9999.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*Source: Explore Minnesota

** During select hours; subject to availability

