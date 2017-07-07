Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in Eden Prairie
Award-Winning Hotel Concept Brings 102 Suites to the Minneapolis Suburb
-
Located at 6030 Clearwater Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie offers guests access to local attractions such as Eden Prairie Shopping Center, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Valleyfair, the 125-acre family- friendly amusement park, the Minnesota Zoo, and Braemar Golf Course, one of the most popular golf courses in the country.
Managed by THG Properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool with a whirlpool as well as an outdoor grill and patio area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie is pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Minneapolis-Eden Prairie or call 952-945-9999.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
*Source: Explore Minnesota
** During select hours; subject to availability
