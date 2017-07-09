Set to open on 28 April along the shoreline of Hung Hom Bay on Victoria Harbour is Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong. The new build 16-storey hotel is the first to open on the Kowloon waterfront since 1995 and will inspire lifestyle pursuits with its outdoor living spaces, distinctive dining options, business and meeting services, as well as family activities. The fourth Hong Kong property of the luxury hotel group Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts is centrally located with 546 rooms and will be the city's first urban resort.

The hotel was conceived by architect and interior designer Andre Fu, who is internationally renowned for his innovative approach to hospitality projects. Providing plenty of natural daylight, the hotel's interior features multi-level podium space with extensive outdoor landscaped gardens that connect seamlessly to many public areas. In addition, a curated collection of over 1,000 art pieces are showcased throughout the property – many of which were specially commissioned from leading Asian contemporary artists to complement the fluid design of the property.

Arrival Experience

Upon arrival in the lobby, guests will be welcomed by remarkable views of the waterfront through a curved glass window that soars eight metres high and spans a width of 80 metres. The lobby opens onto a vast outdoor garden with topiary hedges. Adding to the stylish decor is a 50-metre Turkish onyx marble wall leading to the Grand Staircase and Grand Ballroom.

Guestrooms and Suites Over 60 percent of the hotel's guestrooms feature panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island skyline. Starting from 42 square metres for a Deluxe Sea View Room to 294 square metres in the Presidential Suite, each guestroom is configured with contemporary comforts in mind and includes a custom-built open closet, complimentary mini-bar choices upon arrival, Internet Protocol Television with free videos on demand and bespoke lighting pendants infused with subtle Asian references.

The Club, a 300-square-metre lounge, provides guests staying on dedicated floors with personalised services and amenities. An e-concierge attends to guests' needs both inside and outside of the hotel.

Restaurants and Bar

Unique to Hong Kong, all five of the hotel's restaurants as well as its bar offer outdoor landscaped terraces overlooking Victoria Harbour – the perfect backdrop for the city's newest dining destination.

Hung Tong, the hotel's signature restaurant, honours Hong Kong's past while creating a modern experience of Chinese cuisine. Inspired by the 19th century shipyards that once dominated the Hung Hom Bay neighbourhood, red brick walls evoke the feeling of "old Hong Kong" and are complemented by traditional metal gates, wooden vents, vintage-inspired chairs and tinted glass pendants.

The all-day dining restaurant, Big Bay Café, takes guests on a global culinary experience with seven individual pavilions dedicated to specific cooking methods and local and international cuisines. Aside from the buffet, diners can opt for lighter fare at the Grab n' Go Cart at the restaurant's entrance, where fresh pastries, deluxe sandwiches and premium coffee will be made daily for takeaway. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating.

While enjoying the Lobby Lounge's menu that features Asian-inspired cocktails, homemade soft drinks and reinterpretations of some of Hong Kong's favourite and nostalgic dishes, guests can relax in surroundings furnished in soft hues of mauve, bronze and mineral grey accented by beige and boticino classico marble.

From the 270-degree wraparound terrace at Red Sugar, the hotel's bar, sweeping views of Hong Kong's skyline adds to the vibrancy of the place when it transforms in the early evening with live music.

Dockyard brings international culinary talents together under one roof. Open from mid-morning to late night, it caters to every palate and craving at affordable pricing. With its own app for iOS and Android, Dockyard brings a modern convenience to diners enabling users to browse purveyors, menus, order food and drinks, and pay.

Meetings and Events

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong is home to the city's largest pillar-less hotel ballroom and 17 beautifully appointed event spaces. At an impressive 1,756 square metres, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate over 1,000 guests for a banquet and is ornately decorated with nearly 20,000 overhanging rock crystals. The venue is equipped with Hong Kong's largest LED wall measuring 15.4-metres wide by 4.3-metres high. Another adaptable function space – the Hung Hom Ballroom, at 1,125 square metres, is dressed in hand-painted wall-coverings embellished in an artisanal gold patina.

Both ballrooms are capable of hosting conferences, weddings and special occasions and cleverly integrate indoor and outdoor space, with terraces offering uninterrupted views of Hong Kong's skyline.

Recreation

Overlooking Victoria Harbour, Base Camp Kerry Sports goes beyond the typical hotel fitness facility and extends an active lifestyle beyond the hotel's doors with outdoor activities including running clubs. Operating 24 hours a day, Base Camp includes a wide selection of fitness equipment, a 25-metre outdoor infinity swimming pool which is heated in winter, Jacuzzi, steam bath, sauna and spa facilities.

In keeping with the hotel's myriad leisure pursuits The Bay Area Guide, created by Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong, will allow guests to rediscover the city's history and food culture trails along the shore of Hung Hom Bay.

Transportation

Centrally located on Kowloon peninsula, guests of Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong can venture around the city by ferry, train, subway, bus, taxi, limousine, or on foot. The hotel is a short walk from the Hung Hom Ferry Pier, Whampoa MTR Station and Hung Hom Train Station. The Hong Kong International Airport and Airport Express Line (Kowloon station) are 40 minutes and 10 minutes car ride from the hotel, respectively. Tsim Sha Tsui East, the famed shopping district, is within a short walking distance.

Kerry Hotels are the next generation of luxury hotels! Vibrant, unpretentious and flexible. Today's traveler wants to engage all senses whether at work or at play. Kerry Hotels have a fresh and energetic vibe and offer some unexpected touches that fuel creativity yet allow time to recharge and relax. Service is less bound by protocol but is enthusiastic and intuitive.

Launched in February 2011 in Pudong, Shanghai with a sister property in Beijing, Kerry hotels are seamlessly integrated with the surrounding environment in multi-purpose complexes. Extensive sports and wellness facilities and trend setting Food and Beverage concepts cater to the youthful and spirited business and leisure traveller looking for a quality five star hotel that focuses on their individual lifestyle needs. Kerry hotels represent passionate hospitality wrapped up in a stylish package.

