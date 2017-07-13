Mantra Group is celebrating a milestone moment today as the construction of the new-build Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport exterior is completed.

The nine-level hotel – which now moves into its fitout phase - is on track to open in late June and will feature 136 contemporary guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, car parking, and an integrated lobby and reception space.

Mantra Group Area Manager for Sydney Neil McDonald said it's been a hive of activity onsite over the past few months and it was an exciting moment to see the structure of the hotel completed.

"The completion of the geometric-inspired building exterior marks a significant event in the property's construction and we're thrilled to see this landmark building taking shape," said Mr McDonald.

"Once open, the hotel will address Sydney's real need for greater, and more contemporary, on-airport hotel accommodation."

Work will now move to the interiors with rooms painted, joinery being fitted and soft furnishing being added.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the hotel aims to meet the demand for business travellers looking for conveniently-located accommodation close to the airport and its terminals.

"It will be a contemporary iteration of an airport hotel and will mirror how people typically interact at an airport, featuring a 24/7 atmosphere and service, informal meeting spaces and a relaxed dining and service culture," said Mr East.

"We expect our loyal Mantra guests will readily embrace this new hotel and the hotel's dynamic food and beverage offering will distinguish it as a standout in the area."

The restaurant and bar will serve a bold provincial menu, featuring the finest regional NSW beef and sustainably-sourced local seafood, served with local draught beer, wines and handcrafted cocktails.

The new hotel also has several sustainability measures under consideration including solar panels, rain water storage tanks, electric car charging station and bicycle facilities for staff and guests.

Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport is conveniently located a short distance from the T2/T3 domestic terminals at 3 Ross Smith Avenue.

With the addition of the new Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport, Mantra Group will operate eight properties in Sydney and 128 globally.

