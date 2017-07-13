Award-Winning Naples Grande Beach Resort Selects Cloud5 for Hosted Telephony
Leverages Cloud-Based Solution to Enhance Guest Service, Cut Costs and Build Value for Hotel Ownership
"Cloud5 offered an advanced voice solution that delivers robust functionality for resort-wide communications," said Hans Schmitt, Vice President of Asset Management for Northwood Hospitality and General Manager at Naples Grande. "With Cloud5's hosted solution, our systems are always current with the latest software functionality, without the need to purchase future expensive upgrades or interrupt hotel operations. We're always operating with the most advanced features that allow us to deliver fast, reliable guest service across our expansive resort. This upgrade has even reduced monthly telecommunications expenses which adds value directly to our bottom-line."
Hoteliers are future-proofing their systems by migrating to the cloud. Today, rapidly evolving technology, retirement of carrier TDM services, increasing demands of guests, reduced phone system revenue, aging onsite equipment, and complex multi-vendor relationships eat into revenue and increase costs. In response, thousands of hotels have chosen Cloud5 to streamline and upgrade telecommunications, leveraging world-class hospitality industry dedicated customer service, including 24/7 technical support.
"For a world-class property like Naples Grande, guest service excellence is mission critical in the 'always open' nature of the resort. A provider that ensures reliable communications between guests and staff is a must," said Mark Holzberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cloud5. "We are delighted to partner with Naples Grande to keep them ahead of changing network needs and guests' demanding requirements."
Cloud5 was selected as a key technology partner after rigorous evaluations of several systems by Naples Grande Beach Resort with Enterprise Solutions Providers (ESP), the network manager and technology advisor for the resort and its owner, Northwood Hospitality.
"We needed a partner that could handle a large-scale system replacement," explained David Schlief, Director of Hotel Technology for ESP. "Cloud5 was selected for its experience with advanced telephony installations and expert technical team. The property-wide upgrade of staff, guest rooms, meeting space, plus 5 restaurants/bars required meticulous planning – and was executed without a hitch!"
Cloud5 provides a full range of hosted and on-premise solutions to manage voice networks cost effectively while optimizing guest service. The solutions are fully equipped with features needed to run a hotel and interface with its property level systems including POS and PMS – such as Hosted Auto Attendant, Voicemail, Call Accounting, 911 alerting, phone-based check in/check out, posting of call revenues to guest folios, integration to housekeeping codes, and more.
For more information about Cloud5 Telephony Solutions, visit www.cloud5.com, or call 877.241.2516.
About Cloud5 Communications
Cloud5 Communications simplifies complex networking and support for the hotel industry. It delivers a comprehensive user-friendly platform that brings together advanced cloud-based data and voice solutions, including end-to-end High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA), converged networks, hosted PBX/VOIP, network design and WAN/LAN management, as well as contact centers, for more than 4,000 hotels, touching more than 1,000,000 users. The rapidly growing company has more than 500 employees worldwide with its headquarters in Chicago. Visit www.cloud5.com.
About Naples Grande Beach Resort
The resort has 474 guestrooms including 29 gulf view suites and 50 garden villa suites plus more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Every room features a private balcony with direct views of the Gulf. Guests of the hotel have access to five on-site restaurants and bars, three heated outdoor pools, a full-service luxury spa, 8,000-square-foot fitness center, business center and an award-winning tennis facility with 15 courts. The property is surrounded by 200 acres of a protected mangrove estuary intertwined with a system of bridges and elevated walking paths, providing access to three miles of beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico. Visit www.naplesgrande.com.
