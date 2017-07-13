La Bagnaia offers everything visitors want from a relaxing sojourn to Tuscan: breathtaking views of rolling countryside, delectable Italian fine dining, a captivating wellness spa and world-class 18-hole golf course designed by world-renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Jr.

TUSCANY, Italy and MCLEAN, Va. – A once medieval village turned sprawling retreat, La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena has joined the upper upscale Curio Collection by HiltonTM. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the collection of one-of-a-kind independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. As the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Italy, the brand welcomes the resort to the collection of more than 30 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Just 12 kilometres from the city of Siena - a World Heritage Site and one of Italy's most popular tourist destinations - La Bagnaia is conveniently located for guests wishing to access the city's many attractions, including the Piazza del Campo, the Mangia Tower and the Santa Maria Assunta Cathedral. Steeped in history, culture-rich Siena and its surrounding areas offer multiple attractions, including exquisite Italian cuisine and world-famous vineyards.

"As our debut hotel in Italy, we are honored to welcome an incredible and picturesque resort, a showcase of all that Tuscany has to offer, to Curio Collection by Hilton," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "A destination in itself, La Bagnaia offers everything from expansive terraces with breathtaking views of Tuscany to an exclusive spa where guests can relax in therapeutic mineral waters."

Modern Splendor in a Medieval Setting

La Bagnaia offers everything visitors want from a relaxing sojourn to Tuscan: breathtaking views of rolling countryside, delectable Italian fine dining, a captivating wellness spa and world-class 18-hole golf course designed by world-renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. Spread over 1,100 hectares, the resort has a medieval village-like look and feel, divided across a number of buildings and featuring two main 'hamlets' - Borgo La Bagnaia and Borgo la Filetta.

"As one of the most distinctive hotels in Tuscany, La Bagnaia has earned a reputation for delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that blend elegant Italian accommodations with modern amenities," said Marisa Monti Riffeser, owner, La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We are proud to join Curio Collection by Hilton, affording us the ability to offer authentic discoveries complemented by the service and consistency of Hilton."

Resort Highlights

Spacious Guest Rooms: 99 guest rooms, including 12 suites, each furnished with uniquely sourced art to add that extra touch of elegance. The Canonica residence, for example, combines nine bedrooms, a living room and an exclusive garden.

99 guest rooms, including 12 suites, each furnished with uniquely sourced art to add that extra touch of elegance. The Canonica residence, for example, combines nine bedrooms, a living room and an exclusive garden. La Voliera: The elegant ambience of the La Voliera restaurant enables guests to enjoy local food reimagined, discovering new flavours that exalt the quality and freshness of the ingredients. The restaurant features a terrace for dining by candlelight, enhanced by views of the gentle hills of Siena.

The elegant ambience of the La Voliera restaurant enables guests to enjoy local food reimagined, discovering new flavours that exalt the quality and freshness of the ingredients. The restaurant features a terrace for dining by candlelight, enhanced by views of the gentle hills of Siena. The Buddha Spa:

A modern and exclusive Tuscan wellness center, The Buddha Spa provides a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Its natural thermal waters are channeled into swimming pools decorated with classical columns and antique vases.

A modern and exclusive Tuscan wellness center, The Buddha Spa provides a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Its natural thermal waters are channeled into swimming pools decorated with classical columns and antique vases. Royal Golf Bagnaia: The first 18-hole Tuscan golf course, designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Royal Golf Bagnaia, covers 120 hectares amongst the rolling hills of Siena and picturesque lakes.

The first 18-hole Tuscan golf course, designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Royal Golf Bagnaia, covers 120 hectares amongst the rolling hills of Siena and picturesque lakes. Events with a View: Offering the largest pillar-free ballroom in the region with sweeping views of the golf course and countryside, the resort is perfect for weddings of up to 250 guests. Additionally, five meeting rooms in the Congress Centre can accommodate gatherings of up to 450 guests.

To receive instant access to the benefits they care about most - including exclusive discounts, free Wi-Fi, and Hilton Honors Points towards free nights - guests are encouraged to join Hilton Honors and book directly through preferred Hilton channels at labagnaiaresortsiena.curiocollection.com.

Media may access high-resolution images and additional information about La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton at news.curio.com/labagnaia.

Contact

Emily Montgomery

Hilton

Phone: +1 703 883 5257

Send Email