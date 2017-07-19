The much-anticipated Park Hotel Farrer Park, developed by RB Capital Group, will be opening in May 2017, further enriching the neighbourhood of Farrer Park.

Centrally situated atop Farrer Park MRT station, the iconic new landmark is set to bring modern comfort to one of Singapore's most vibrant enclaves. A precinct that encompasses Singapore's rich history since the 1840s, Farrer Park is well known as the home of Singapore's first racecourse and for decades was the scene for many different activities including sports and social gatherings.

The 20-storey hotel, designed by award-winning RSP Architects and interior design agency FBEYE International, will feature 300 rooms across five categories - to suit both business and family travellers. These rooms will include unique duplex loft layouts, which will be the first of their kind in the district.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors in May. Park Hotel Farrer Park will combine the hotel's vibrant central location with unsurpassed modern comforts, ensuring that the hotel is the area's most exciting new destination," said Sharmini Moganasundram, General Manager.

Managed by the award-winning Park Hotel Group, Park Hotel Farrer Park has also been rated BCA Green Mark GoldPlus by the Building & Construction Authority, in recognition of the hotel's efforts to introduce sustainable strategies.

Standing tall amongst heritage shophouses, Park Hotel Farrer Park will blend tastefully into the bustling neighbourhood and pay homage to Singapore's melting pot of cultures through its food offerings, arts, cultural programming and socially-conscious initiatives.

The forthcoming launch marks Park Hotel Farrer Park's support of homegrown labels, including Singapore's MATTER Prints. The 'socially-conscious' brand, whose textiles are woven in Pochampally, South India, will be creating custom-print fabrics for the hotel uniforms.

"Our mission is to bring the beauty of heritage textiles to a greater audience, and Park Hotel Farrer Park's approach to hospitality reflects our ethos that 'where' and 'why' something is made, matters," said Renyung Ho, Co-Founder of MATTER Prints.

Park Hotel Farrer Park will also bring three distinct dining concepts to Farrer Park - an authentic Thai restaurant, a specialty coffee house and an American gastro bar. Other facilities include a fitness centre and function space at a scenic pool deck that is ideal for business and social occasions.

Situated at Farrer Park MRT station, Park Hotel Farrer Park is a short train ride away from Singapore's business, shopping and entertainment districts. Key destinations via the MRT include Clarke Quay, Orchard Road, Raffles Place, and Singapore Sports Hub. The hotel is walking distance from City Square mall and the 24-hour Mustafa Centre.

Introductory rates starting at $199+ per night are now available for bookings via the newly launched website:www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/farrerpark

About Park Hotel Farrer Park

An iconic landmark situated atop Farrer Park MRT station, Park Hotel Farrer Park is home to a mix of 300 guest rooms and lofts. Park Hotel Farrer Park will bring modern comfort and unique dining experiences to one of Singapore's most vibrant ethnic enclaves. Standing tall amongst surrounding heritage shophouses, the hotel blends tastefully into the bustling and nostalgic neighbourhood with its chic-living loft rooms, distinctive dining concepts and modern facilities.

About Park Hotel Group

Park Hotel Group is one of Asia-Pacific"s best hospitality groups. The Group manages, owns and develops Park-branded hotels around the Asia-Pacific. Established since 1961, Park Hotel Group grew rapidly from its first hotel in Hong Kong to the current portfolio of 16 properties across 8 countries and 11 cities in the region, with access to over 4,500 rooms.

Committed to delivering exceptional service with love and passion, the acclaimed Park Hotel Group has established a track record of operating successful hotels. As it strives to be a world-renowned brand in hospitality, Park Hotel Group continues to focus on its footprint expansion through acquisitions and hotel management services.

Park branded hotels include the luxury Grand Park, the upscale Park Hotel and the select service midscale brand, Destination.

Grand Park is a luxury hotel and resort brand synonymous with premium accommodation, facilities, service and comfort designed for discerning business and leisure travellers. Grand Park hotels can be found in Singapore, Maldives, China and Japan.

Park Hotel is an upscale hotel and resort brand symbolising utmost convenience, personalised services and high standards of amenities carefully crafted to please business and leisure travellers. Park Hotels can be found in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia.

Destination is a select service midscale hotel brand that focuses on providing quality and affordable accommodation in prime, central locations. The first Destination hotel will open in Q2 of 2017 in Singapore.

About RB Capital Group

RB Capital Group is a Singapore-based privately owned company, founded by Kishin RK, focused on the acquisition and development of hospitality, commercial and medical properties across the Asia-Pacific region. The Group’s properties in Singapore include Farrer Square, Holiday Inn Express Clarke Quay, EFG Bank Building, RB Capital Building Raffles Place, Cuppage Terrace Orchard Road and the upcoming InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay.

About RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd

Founded in 1956, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd is one of the most established architectural practices in Singapore and the region. They have fully integrated and multi-disciplinary expertise in town and master planning, urban design, architecture, engineering and interior design, for a wide range of building types. Since their founding, they have been dedicating themselves to creating enduring, sustainable environments, finding the best ideas and solutions for clients and communities. Some of RSP’s iconic works include the award-winning LASALLE College of the Arts and ION Orchard & The Orchard Residences.

About FBEYE International

FBEYE International is proud to be awarded Best Hotel Suite: Asia Pacific, International Hotel & Property Awards 2016, Le Meridien Hotel, Dhaka Bangladesh & highly commended in 6 other categories, including best hotel & a restaurant within a hotel.

