LONDON – Virgin Limited Edition is excited to share the first images of its newly-opened villa, Son Balagueret, situated on the Son Bunyola Estate.

The new villa is Son Bunyola's latest addition following the opening of the first two villas, Sa Terra Rotja and Sa Punta de S'Aguila in summer 2016. Son Balagueret is spread over three floors and includes a secluded central courtyard, a private heated swimming pool and panoramic views over the estate and the dramatic coastline. The villa sleeps up to 6 people in three bedrooms, one of which is located in a unique and historic turret dating back to the 13th century. Rates start from EUR 13,095 (£ 11,302 at today's exchange rate) for a 7 night stay.

The private estate, with its own gated entrance, is over 700 acres and is located in between Esporles and Banyalbufar on the Northwest coast of Mallorca. At the heart of the estate is an original Finca building dating back to the 1800's surrounded by vines, citrus fruit trees, almond and olive trees.

