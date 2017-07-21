Travel Tripper, a full-service hotel technology provider with hotel booking and digital marketing solutions has teamed up with leading hotel PMS provider StayNTouch and hotel data company and marketplace SnapShot, for a joint webinar titled "Building the perfect hotel tech stack for your property."

The event will assist hotels in building a robust hotel technology strategy that is sure to future-proof their property and better manage, sell, market and run their operations.

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

The key tools and platforms that hotel GMs, revenue managers, and marketers need to stay competitive

The most important components of a modern CRS and booking system

How a mobile PMS can streamline hotel operations and improve FOH and BOH communications

How to create a centralized location so you can have access to timely and accurate data

How to evaluate tech providers: what questions you should be asking

"The winners of tomorrow are going to be the hotels that understand how to leverage technology to provide a key differentiator amongst their competitors," said Jos Schaap, Founder and CEO of StayNTouch. "Knowing how to use technology to improve your hotel's bottom line and taking action to ensure that your building a solid stack is important for every hotel in the modern age. I'm excited to make that argument and share my insight with hoteliers."

"There are dozens, even hundreds, of applications available to hotels. The difficulty comes in deciding which technologies to choose and ensuring that each of these applications integrates," said Stefan Tweraser, CEO of SnapShot. "Hotels that build the right customized, fully-integrated technology stack will be able to better understand their data, improve operations, maximize profits, and improve the overall guest experience."

"Today's hoteliers have a tough job. Not only do they have to master the business of hospitality and guest service, they now have to become masters of multiple types of technology as well, from the PMS to CRS and everything in between," said Gautam Lulla, President of Travel Tripper. "This webinar is intended to help hotel managers ask the right questions and find the right technology partners that will help their business succeed."

The webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT (8 AM PDT, 4 PM London).

About Travel Tripper—Travel Tripper is a full-service hospitality technology provider and strategic partner in helping hotels worldwide to generate demand, optimize conversions, and maximize revenue. Known in the industry for its constant innovation and exceptional expertise, Travel Tripper provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers hotels from search to stay, including central reservation systems, hotel distribution, website and booking, and digital marketing. For more information, visit traveltripper.com.

About StayNTouch—StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today's guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus Hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

For more information, visit http://www.stayntouch.com.

About SnapShot—Founded in 2013 in Zell-am-See, Austria, SnapShot is a hotel data company and marketplace for hotel applications, with offices in Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States. In the last 12 months, SnapShot has signed more than 3,000 hotels to its platform, as well as 40+ data partners.

The Snapshot Marketplace offers a wide range of applications from Snapshot and third party developers. These include comprehensive hotel data analytics, easy-to-use budget control tools and a user-centric hotel communication/messaging service.

Acting as a hub for application developers needing to access and work with hotel data for applications and hotels needing secure, integrated applications, SnapShot is a unique resource in the industry, allowing a fast and efficient access to technology for hotels, and a rapid and secure access to hotel data for developers. To find out more, visit www.snapshot.travel.

