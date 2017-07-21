Dusit International expands global footprint with its first hotel in Bangladesh’s capital city
DusitPrincess Dhaka to open under Thai hotel group’s new franchising model
Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, is set to expand its global footprint once again with the opening of DusitPrincess Dhaka, the company's first property in Bangladesh, under a long-term arrangement with a subsidiary of Lakeshore Hotels Limited.
Located in the north of the city, only five minutes by car from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the upper-midscale business hotel will open under Dusit's newly developed franchising model, which has been designed to give owners maximum returns while operating under a global brand.
The hotel will comprise 80 stylish guest rooms and 10 well-appointed suites set over 13 storeys. All rooms will feature a modern yet comfortable design, while facilities will include an all-day-dining restaurant, a Grab 'n' Go outlet, a meeting room, and recreational amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool.
Providing easy access to travel routes that avoid the city's heavy traffic, and located only a short drive from major manufacturing sites and other key commercial districts, DusitPrincess Dhaka will be perfectly positioned to meet the needs of business travellers from all corners of the globe.
"DusitPrincess Dhaka presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our new franchise model in a robust hotel market," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International. "Dynamic partnerships such as this are vital to Dusit's sustainable and profitable growth worldwide, and we are delighted that Lakeshore Hotels Limited will be flying the flag for our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality in this fast-growing, vibrant economy."
Mr Kazi Tareq Shams, Managing Director of Lakeshore Hotels Limited, said, "We have been in this industry for over 15 years now and already operate two successful upper-midscale hotels in Dhaka under the Lakeshore name, so we know this market well. Our capacity to supervise hotel operations has grown significantly in recent years and we are pleased Dusit has recognized those capacities on our side. To operate our upcoming hotel under the renowned DusitPrincess brand is a real honour, and we have every confidence it will be a resounding success."
Dusit International currently operates 29 properties in key destinations around the globe with a further 51 projects already confirmed to open within the next three years. Alongside DusitPrincess, other brands in the company's international portfolio include Dusit Thani, dusitD2, and Dusit Devarana.
DusitPrincess Dhaka is slated to open at the end of 2017.
About Dusit International
Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose ﬁrst hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management, franchising and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana. The company currently operates 29 properties worldwide and has over 50 confirmed projects in the pipeline in key destinations such as Australia, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and UAE. Dusit International also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand"s first hospitality school based on the ASEAN Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals. In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.