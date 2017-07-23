Press Release

HMH – Hospitality Management Holding Gears Up for a Strong Presence at Arabian Travel Market 2017

The Ajman Palace Hotel

HMH - Hospitality Management Holding is all set for a strong presence at Arabian Travel Market 2017 (ATM).

Mr Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "We have a number of strategic announcements lined up for ATM this year that is the MENA region's largest B2B travel and tourism show. It gives us the perfect opportunity to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business with the global travel trade. Twenty-three years in the running, ATM 2017 promises to be bigger and better bringing together travel professionals from 86 countries and regions to Dubai, and we are proud to be part of it again - for the 14th year in a row."

Experiential Travel, encompassing the adventure, culture, heritage, wellness & spa and cruise tourism segments, which is currently trending globally, has been adopted as the official show theme of ATM. Mr Purcell, said, "HMH is well placed to offer its guests unique experiences. At HMH we understand the needs of our various travelers and their category requirements, and thereby provide them with international standards combined with local flavor across different market segments."

Elaborating on the location of HMH stand Mr Purcell stated, "This year we have got an outstanding stand location is in the center of the aisle with an equally stunning design that is being customized to meet the unique needs of our various hotels namely - The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Corp Amman Hotel, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel and EWA Khartoum Hotel & Apartments. We want our stand to be an experiential destination for our business partners and associates where they can get a true feel of our brands as well as our fabulous portfolio of existing and upcoming hotels."

Visit HMH stand HC0530 during the Arabian Travel Market from 24-27 April, 2017, in Sheikh Saeed Arena at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.