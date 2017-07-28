Emaar Hospitality Group sets new industry model in hotel management contracts to drive long-term value creation
This is a marked departure from the prevalent fee structure in the hospitality sector, where hotel operators receive a base fee as a percentage of gross revenue and an incentive fee based on the gross operating profit.
The alternative model offered by Emaar Hospitality Group is based only on an incentive fee, which is driven by the operator's ability to generate profits rather than revenues.
In an industry where the majority of global fees earned are linked to revenue, the new model aligns the interests of the owner and operator as it focuses on profit generation, replacing the emphasis on top-line results with a focus on bottom line achievement.
Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said the new management fee model sets an industry benchmark. "There will be greater responsibility on the operator to drive operating profits that will create sustained and long-term value for hotel owners, unlike under the prevailing model, where the operator earns a base management fee regardless of operating expenses.
"The distribution landscape in the hotel industry has changed dramatically over the past years and we feel that profit is a more powerful indicator of operator performance than revenue. We are leveraging our experience both as a hotel owner and operator in developing the new model. With ten years of history in developing and operating three industry leading hotel brands, we understand the operations side of hotels, and as part of the publicly listed Emaar Properties, we are also focused on continued value creation," said Harnisch.
"The new model brings two core strengths: One, it enhances owner-operator relationships with greater onus on the operator to drive profitability. Two, it creates lasting value for hotel owners, even in the face of challenging economic conditions as the operator will focus on minimising operating expenses and strengthening profits," explained Harnisch.
Emaar Hospitality Group has already signed several management contracts to operate hotels in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt for other developers and hotel owners. The new model is offered in addition to standard model and gives the hotel owners the opportunity to choose between the two.
"With the new model, we are looking to expand our footprint in the UAE and other international markets to operate hotels with a clear commitment on our side to enhance operating profits. We have evaluated the market landscape in preparing the new model, and we see it as an ideal fit to all geographies," said Harnisch.
Globally, the hospitality sector is relooking at owner-operator contracts with consideration given to how profits and revenues are apportioned. A study by CharlesRussselSpeechlys* observes that with the base fee and share of profit structure, owner and operator risk and reward are totally unaligned, "as the internal rate of return that operators generate from revenue-based fee was normally sufficient to make the contract profitable for the operator" irrespective of the hotel's profitability.
Unlike many international hotel operating companies that are shedding their property and focusing on hotel management agreements, Emaar Hospitality Group is not only expanding its management contract expertise but also strengthening its own development pipeline with a total of 20 hotel projects – in Dubai and Fujairah - as well as in international markets including Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
About Emaar Hospitality Group:
Emaar Hospitality Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based global property developer, which manages Emaar's hospitality and leisure projects across the region. Emaar Hospitality Group owns and manages a diversified portfolio of hospitality assets including hotels, serviced residences, golf retreats, a polo and equestrian club, lifestyle dining outlets and the Dubai Marina Yacht Club.
The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, brings a fresh identity to the hospitality and service sector of Dubai and the region. Vida Hotels and Resorts, a brand under Emaar Hospitality Group, is a refreshingly different hotel concept for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers. Manzil Downtown Dubai, managed by Vida Hotels and Resorts, which marked its opening in 2015, is defined by its contemporary Arabesque design elements and elegant décor that embodies the region's cultural identity, and a diversity of culinary choices resonating the flavours of the Arab world. Rove Hotels, a new generation hotel brand targeting the fast-growing segment of value-conscious leisure and business travellers, is being developed by Emaar Hospitality Group for the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. The new brand featuring an innovative authentic style will offer complete functionality, comfort and effortless service, defining its niche as the 'best value' hotels in Dubai.
Emaar Hospitality Group manages a number of food and beverage venues across its hotel and leisure portfolio, and has expanded into the management of independent restaurants.