Is it Too Much to Ask? WTTC CEO calls for a more sustainable world
"Is it Too Much to Ask?" was the opening line of the David Scowsill, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) speech, at the WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 April 2017. Scowsill urged over 900 leading figures from the public and private sector to stand up and make a real difference, to think about how we can be 'Transforming our World'.
"We are now seeing the recalibration of global politics, it is becoming clearer that the economic growth we have enjoyed over the past half century, and the globalization that has driven it, is not working for everyone. Governments are calling into question some of the basic freedoms of people movement and trade, upon which all our businesses so depend", Scowsill said. Scowsill continued that in the face of terrorism and natural disasters, Travel & Tourism has continued to show resilience as people continue to move around the world: "The fear engendered by dividing us into races or religions destroys the notion that each human being is unique.
I believe wholeheartedly that closed borders lead to closed minds; that travel makes the world a better, more peaceful place, and that human encounters across cultures change us for the better. Travel is not for a privileged few. The world and its astonishing beauties are for everyone. We believe in the fundamental right of anyone to travel, regardless of their nationality, gender, religion, sexual orientation or age. Our sector must be accessible to all."
"This sector plays a vital part in the global quest for a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world. For our sector to continue to thrive we must focus on three elements; people need to be able to travel; we need successful businesses; and we need responsible practices", Scowsill concluded. As part of the 'Is it Too Much to Ask?' campaign, WTTC asks everyone to pledge individual actions that collectively can make a difference to the world. Join the campaign here and add your contribution. Watch the WTTC Global Summit which is livestreamed on wttc.org/livestream
About WTTC
The World Travel & Tourism Council is the global authority on the economic and social contribution of Travel & Tourism. It promotes sustainable growth for the industry, working with governments and international institutions to create jobs, to drive exports and to generate prosperity. WTTC"s annual Global Summit brings together over 1,000 delegates to discuss the opportunities, challenges and issues facing the industry, while its Tourism for Tomorrow Awards recognise the industry"s power to be a positive force in sustainability.
The sector is a key driver for investment and economic growth globally. In 2014, Travel & Tourism generated 9.8% of global GDP, some $7.6 trillion, and supported almost 277 million jobs, or 1 in 11 jobs worldwide. By the end of 2015, Travel & Tourism is expected to contribute US$7,860 trillion, 10% of global GDP, and to account for 284 million jobs, 9.5% of total employment.
For almost 25 years, WTTC has been the voice of this industry globally. Members are the Chairs, Presidents and Chief Executives of the world"s leading, private sector Travel & Tourism businesses. These Members bring specialist knowledge to guide government policy and decision-making, raising awareness of the importance of the industry as an economic generator of prosperity.