Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE)has been selected to manage the 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Carbondale, Illinois. Starting immediately, Hotel Equities will partner in a supportive role to help manage the final construction and development phase of the property. The firm will begin hotel operations during the pre-opening stage with scheduled opening expected to be in August 2017. Hotel Equities continues its growth strategy in the mid-west with its first hotel in the state of Illinois. The HE portfolio now numbers over 100 hotels coast to coast.

"We are extremely excited to partner with our new owners on their Home2 Suites by Hilton," said Joe Reardon, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for HE. "We feel this is a strong partnership, not only with great owners, but also with another Home2Suites, a great Hilton brand. The hotel offers a unique and 'hip' extended-stay experience for savvy, value-oriented business and leisure travelers. With strong demand generators, plus our operational expertise in select service and extended stay space, we are encouraged about delivering an excellent return for our investors."

The Home2 Suites site is in southern Illinois in close proximity to a regional hospital, Southern Illinois University and good corporate and leisure demand generators.

"We are excited to bring a new hotel with a new brand to our home town," said owner Pradeep Reddy. "We chose Hotel Equities as our partner because they bring expertise in both development, management and brand experience, but more importantly, their culture and values match our organization's mission. Our city is ready to grow and it deserves the best we can deliver. We feel we have the right brand in the best location that can serve all disciplines well."

Home2 Suites provides spacious and stylish suites, while the community space offers guests a friendly and casual environment in which to work or play. The hotel offers easy access to technology, as well as the trademark Home2 Suites amenities standard in all properties. These include the Oasis lobby area, the Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, the Spin2 Cycle (a combined laundry and fitness area), and the free continental breakfast at the Inspired Table offering a variety of morning favorites like a hot breakfast sandwich. The hotel also features an outdoor saline pool and patio with gas grills and a fire pit for guests' use.

Home2 Suites is Hilton Worldwide's award-winning mid-tier, all suites hotel brand designed for modern business travelers and extended stay guests.