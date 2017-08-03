KETTERING, U.K. – RCI recently published a new global industry white paper on the shared vacation ownership industry to help educate, inspire and support potential new entrants into the business. It is also designed to assist the media, legislators and hospitality groups to better understand the leisure real estate industry.

Created to support industry growth, the Leisure Real Estate Trends & Opportunities handbook demonstrates the credibility of shared vacation ownership products and markets, helping to demystify one of the fastest-growing and established industries in the hospitality sector.

"RCI has been involved in facilitating the swapping and sharing of residential leisure real estate for more than four decades," said Dimitris Manikis, vice president of Business Development for RCI Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We have worked with developers and investors from every walk of the hospitality and leisure real estate sectors and have seen firsthand what a resilient and robust business this is. We at RCI understand the shared vacation ownership model's potential to grow a business base, as well as making a significant contribution to tourism revenues. For all these reasons, we felt it was important to draft a white paper that makes absolutely clear how the products work and where the opportunities lie. We see a great future for a product that offers access to a property asset – it is the perfect fit for today's Millennial consumer mindset."

This new industry handbook is designed to be an A-to-Z guide to the shared ownership and leisure real estate business. It contains valuable business insights into the European marketplace, as well as analysis of the global industry. Among highlights of the expert views and knowledge shared by a wide range of industry professionals are:

New information from the AIF (American Resort Development Association International Foundation) Worldwide Industry Study, including top line European and global industry performance figures and metrics

Shared holiday ownership/residential leisure real estate business models outlines and explanations

The product cycle, including feasibility studies, resort openings and comparisons with traditional hotel operations

Marketing, sales and training advice

Insightful industry case study by Perry Newton of Azure Malta, sharing the company's marketing and sales strategy, critical sales figures and metrics

Global opportunities – highlighting the potential for this business in markets around the world, covering Europe, India, the United States, South Africa, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America and Mexico

Product considerations, such as accommodation dimensions, human resource requirements and more

The publication is initially available in English, with versions in the Spanish, Russian and Turkish languages to follow shortly. You can download the English language publication here:https://issuu.com/rciventures/docs/pem001993_leisure_real_estate_issuu.

