150 New Jobs to Result from the Opening of the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
Omaha’s New Premier Downtown Hotel Looking to Hire Full-time and Part-time Positions in Anticipation of July Opening
Located adjacent to the CenturyLink Arena & Convention Center and TD Ameritrade Park, the 12-story Omaha Marriott Downtown is serving as a major anchor for the $205 million Capitol District being developed by Shamrock Development, Inc. The hotel is also planned to be part of Marriott's new design concept called "Redesigned Marriott." As one of only 55 "Redesigned Marriott" hotels in the world, the Omaha Marriott Downtown will feature floor to ceiling windows in all its guest rooms and 13 suites with custom furnishings and dynamic cityscape views.
When combined with the hotel's 17,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, outdoor event areas, roof-top swimming pool, full-service restaurant and bar, and additional luxury amenities, the Omaha Marriott Downtown's modern chic rooms and exceptional service will make the hotel a premier location for business meetings, weddings, weekend getaways and much more.
Looking to Hire People with a "Spirit to Serve"
"After recently naming approximately 20 key positions for the hotel, including an exceptional new executive chef, Brent Hockenberry, and top sales and management positions, the Omaha Marriott Downtown team is looking forward to welcoming new staff members," Hilton added. "We strive for service excellence in everything we do, so over the next few months, we will be looking for the top people in our community to serve our valued local, national and even international guests. We are currently hiring individuals in 15-20 management roles, with more positions opening later this spring and early summer."
Job Fair May 22 at Omaha Design Center
The Omaha Marriott Downtown will be holding a job fair May 22, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming Street, Omaha, Neb. for those interested in joining the hotel team. New employees are needed for culinary, server, front office and guest service, housekeeping, and other operational positions. Prospective employees can search for and apply to job openings at DowntownOmahaMarriott.com/apply, or by calling (402) 807-8000. New positions are added daily.
The Omaha Marriott Downtown is now accepting reservations for group blocks, meetings, weddings, and individual reservations. If you would like to make an individual reservation, please call (844) 696-3779 or make a reservation online. For those interested in booking a meeting or wedding, please contact Megan Gilligan, director of sales and marketing, via phone at (531) 205-7354, or email her at megangilligan@marcushotels.com.
For more information about the hotel, visit http://www.downtownomahamarriott.com/.
More information on the Capitol District Development is available at http://www.capitoldistrictomaha.com. Views of the project site can also be seen live at: http://www.workzonecam.com/projects/shamrock/capitaldistrict/workzonecam.
About the Capitol District The Capitol District is Omaha's only downtown entertainment district. The District surrounds a technology-smart, modern town square and will feature a 218-unit high rise apartment tower, a full-service Marriott hotel, Class A office space, plenty of adjacent parking and over 20 diverse restaurants and bars – all within walking distance of Omaha's best civic, cultural and entertainment venues and the Riverfront. The Capitol District will connect, invigorate and entertain Omaha. The District will welcome people year-round at all times of day by hosting collaborative events, live music and everyday fun. For more information, visit www.capitoldistrictomaha.com.
