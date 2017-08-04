WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pod Hotels today announced the opening of Pod DC, a 245-room micro-hotel located in the lively Chinatown/Penn Quarter neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Following the model of BD Hotels' successful Pod Hotels in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Pod DC features well-appointed guest rooms and vibrant communal spaces, where travelers are encouraged to socialize and connect. Across the street from the Gallery Place-Chinatown metro station and the Smithsonian museums, as well as a short walk to the Verizon Center, top-rated theaters, restaurants, and public transportation, guests can easily access all of the city's top attractions.

Owned and operated by Modus Hotels, a Washington D.C. Lifestyle Hotel Group, Pod DC was developed to enhance guests' local experience upon arrival through curated art and photography that speaks to the city as a whole. The lobby's "open walls" serve as canvases, highlighting local art and feature artists sourced by CulturalDC, a nonprofit group that fuels the arts and builds community in the neighborhood. In addition to local art, each hallway leads guests through a photographic journey through D.C., showcasing unexpected elements of the city that make it the vibrant, evolving District it is today.

Similar to Pod's New York properties, the food and beverage venues at Pod DC will draw visitors and locals alike. Crimson Diner on the hotel's ground level is a warm and inviting space for guests to enjoy creative southern fare from morning until late night. One level below lays the much anticipated Crimson Whiskey Bar—a public house that celebrates whiskey's rich history in the American South. Guests can perch on one of the leather couches while enjoying authentic moonshine or the vast selection of whiskies in addition to other spirits. To round out Pod DC's trio of venues is Crimson View – the hotel's rooftop featuring indoor and outdoor spaces that boast stunning views of the D.C. skyline. Pod DC's F&B partner is Washington's most prolific restaurant and bar operating team – Ian and Eric Hilton, the talented duo behind some of D.C.'s most popular bars and restaurants such as American Ice Company, Chez Billy Sud and Marvin. Crimson was designed by architect/designer Michael Francis of SAINT, Studio for Architecture and Interiors.

With sleek and smartly-designed guest rooms, courtesy of New York design firm Stonehill & Taylor, Pod DC places a strong emphasis on efficiency and style with a mix of mid-century and modern elements. Room offerings include double, queen, and bunk bed configurations. With features like built-in storage and high-tech amenities that allow guests to stream their own media content, all rooms were designed and scaled to maximize space, while providing travelers everything they need to stay plugged in and engaged. Guestrooms are finished in royal blue with cheerful yellow accents and large-scale windows, which provide light and expansive views of the Chinatown/Penn Quarter neighborhood; select rooms also have views of Chinatown-Friendship Archway. Bathrooms, entered through a sliding glass barn door, feature rain showerheads and sleek terrazzo floors, complemented by eco-friendly bath products.

"The expansion of Pod Hotels to D.C. is a symbol of the broad appeal of our micro-hotel concept," says Richard Born of BD Hotels. "We expect Pod DC to attract a similar type of traveler to those who visit our New York properties: individuals from all over the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America, ranging in age from 18-85, who are looking for an affordable, stylish hotel that allows them to easily explore a destination and meet others with similar passions in the property's communal spaces."

"Modus Hotels is looking to energize the D.C. hospitality scene with the addition of Pod DC," said Aaron Katz, President and CEO of Modus Hotels. "We believe there is a place in the D.C. hotel market for a fun, value-driven hotel – one that places travelers in the center of the city's happenings, inspires them to search out local adventures and offers them a social experience that is new and fresh to the D.C. scene. We're confident Pod DC will allow travelers to do all that without breaking the bank."

Pod DC is located at 7th and H Street NW and rooms start at $109 per night.

About Modus Hotels

Modus Hotels is a Washington, D.C. Lifestyle Hotel Group that develops, owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in various cities. Designed for the independent-minded traveler, each hotel in the collection offers a unique experience for those seeking an alternative to the predictability of an ordinary hotel. Located in diverse cities and neighborhoods, each Modus Hotel is designed to fit today's traveler's individual taste and lifestyle.

Modus' properties include Pod DC, Avenue Suites, The River Inn, One Washington Circle Hotel, (all in D.C.), The Windsor Suites Philadelphia, Brookshire Suites Baltimore and Virginian Suites in Arlington, VA.

For more information, visit www.modushotels.com or call 202-331-3800. Follow Modus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/modushotels, Twitter @modushotels and Instagram @modushotels.

Contact

Braden Bradley

NJF an MMGY Global Company

Phone: 212-228-1500

Send Email