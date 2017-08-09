Shaner Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 120-Room Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue in Pa.
Company Expects Record Growth Year
Located at 515 E. Chocolate Avenue in historic Hershey, Pa., the four-story hotel is nestled between downtown Hershey, the Hershey Country Club, Hershey Chocolate World, Hersheypark and the Hershey Medical Center. Additional nearby attractions include Indian Echo Caverns, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
"While we always design our hotels to be a part of the local community, we took special steps for this property to architecturally enhance it to match Hershey's historic downtown, providing such local touches as brick and limestone," Ghinos added.
Hotel amenities include guest laundry, fitness room, indoor pool and full-service business center. The hotel features the new Courtyard Refreshing Business lobby, which includes the C-Bar, serving breakfast, coffee and cocktails, as well as flexible seating options ranging from a communal table in the middle of the action to more private media booths with high-definition televisions to a more intimate, semi-enclosed lounge area. Guest rooms offer free Wi-Fi, plush bedding and a guest room entertainment package which includes 40 HD channels, an interactive channel guide and internet TV equipped with Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Crackle and Pandora.
"This property is configured to comfortably accommodate both business and leisure travelers that are coming to Hershey in larger numbers every year," said Lance Shaner, Shaner Hotels chairman. "That's what made this location so appealing, its close proximity to all the key locations in the city. With our headquarters just across the way in State College, we are particularly gratified to open this one-of-a-kind hotel in our backyard. As the newest hotel in Hershey, we expect the property to ramp up quickly as it takes its rightful place as the destination of choice for business and leisure travelers to the Sweetest Place on Earth."
About Chafia Capital Partners
Founded in 2003, Chafia Capital Partners is a real estate investment and private equity firm. Chafia Capital Partners, through its related entities, has invested in numerous commercial real estate assets across a variety of property segments and has experience in developing and repositioning commercial properties. Chafia Capital Partners also participates in private equity and venture capital transactions as a capital provider and advisor to both startup and existing operating businesses. For more information, visit www.chafiallc.com.
About Shaner Hotel Group
Shaner Hotel Group is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than 50 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy and the Bahamas. New properties are constantly evaluated as the Shaner Hotel Group continues a conservative, yet opportunistic approach to growth. Shaner is an approved management company and franchisee of Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Choice Hotels. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.