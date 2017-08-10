KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) announces the debut of the Element Hotels brand to Southeast Asia, with the opening of Element Kuala Lumpur. Designed by globally-acclaimed architects Foster+Partners the welcoming, open-planned studios along with the single and multi-room suites are ideal for larger groups and extended stay travellers.

In collaboration with owners IB Hotel Management Sdn Bhd, the hotel is housed within Ilham Tower, making it the tallest eco-conscious hotel, raising the city's standards in sustainable hospitality. Element Kuala Lumpur is Green Building Index (GBI) certified with eco-friendly design and best practices including a rainwater harvesting system, indoor air quality CO2 monitor and energy-efficient LED lighting. Built green from the ground-up, Element Hotels incorporates sustainable design and eco-friendly practices from the beginning.

"Element Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for the brand as the first in Southeast Asia. We are happy to work in partnership with IB Hotel Management Sdn Bhd who also recognizes the need to respond to the evolving expectations of travellers today," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Market Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia & The Maldives. "We are thrilled to introduce our fourteenth brand to Malaysia and specifically to Kuala Lumpur, a city that perfectly embodies the qualities of the Element brand – alive, smart and balanced."

Element Kuala Lumpur features 252 rooms with city skyline and hill views, each with the Signature Heavenly® Bed and spa-inspired bathrooms. In addition to the 132 stylish studio units, the hotel offers one, two and three-bedroom suites equipped with kitchenettes, making them ideal for guests planning a longer stay and large groups travelling together. All accommodations reflect a clever use of space through its thoughtful open-plan layout, which is illuminated with abundant natural light and furnished with modern, outdoor-inspired decor that references organic forms and textures found in nature. Accommodations are also equipped with intuitive technology such as Smart TVs and daylight glare control to filter appropriate amounts of sunlight into the room.

"The residentially styled suites give more space for guests to live their life and to find balance while on the road, plus Element Kuala Lumpur offers endless healthy options for travellers such as the Bikes-to-Borrow program," said Mike Fulkerson, Marriott International, Vice President, Brand and Marketing Asia Pacific. "No matter how long a guest stays, whether it's a few days or a few weeks, Element Kuala Lumpur ensures that time away from home doesn't mean time away from life."

Inspired by Westin® Hotels and Resorts' sense of renewal, Element Hotels offers wholesome food options and activities to ensure all guests can maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle while on the road for business or pleasure. TRACE restaurant & bar is the hotel's social hub serving its signature RISE breakfast featuring refreshing smoothies, wholesome granola, fresh fruits and more. Guests can enjoy spectacular views of the Petronas Twin Towers and beyond from its lofty 40th floor, complete with regional and international cuisine as well as handcrafted cocktails. There's also an option for guests to have fresh produce delivered straight to their door to prepare their own home-cooked meals, or have a private chef cook for them within the comfort of their suite's kitchenette.

With four versatile meeting rooms, options abound for business and social functions at Element Kuala Lumpur. The smart meeting rooms are supported by audio-visual technology and an energetic team of meeting and event associates. Following Element Hotels' eco-conscious philosophy, every event is smart and sustainable, incorporating eco-friendly practices where possible.

Guests at Element Kuala Lumpur need not compromise on a healthy lifestyle while traveling. They can partake in an energizing workout and find balance at Wellness Level 39, which features a fully equipped Motion: Fitness center and indoor saline pool, or get moving at one of the scheduled yoga and Zumba classes. Guests are also encouraged to explore the city with Element's Bikes-to-Borrow Program.

"We are looking forward to bringing a new and much needed offering to the city of Kuala Lumpur," said Ramesh Ganeson, General Manager of Element Kuala Lumpur. "The emphasis placed on wellness and sustainability makes guests feel as if they are at home, making short-term and extended stay guests equally comfortable," he added.

Set within the 275-metre high Ilham Tower designed by globally-acclaimed architects Foster+Partners, Element Kuala Lumpur offers guests a panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur's vibrant skyline. Situated at the heart of all the action on Jalan Binjai, the hotel is near to embassies, corporate offices and within walking distance to Suria KLCC shopping centre as well as the capital city's iconic landmark, Petronas Twin Towers.

Clean and fresh with bright, modern design and sustainable-minded sensibilities, Element Kuala Lumpur is where guests can recharge and find balance while on the road, particularly when travelling for extended periods of time.

For more information, contact Element Kuala Lumpur at + 603 27713388 or visit elementkualalumpur.com

Contact

Kellyn On

anager, Digital & Marketing Communications Element Kuala Lumpur

Phone: +603 2181 1662

Send Email